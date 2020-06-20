All apartments in Boulder
1308 Sandstone Court
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:06 AM

1308 Sandstone Court

1308 Sandstone Court · (720) 730-7186
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1308 Sandstone Court, Boulder, CO 80305
Devil's Thumb

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Come check out this spacious home located in South Boulder! This property features three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a garage and tons of living space! The kitchen contains all the major appliances, tons of beautiful wood cabinetry, and granite countertops. Two separate living spaces allow for the ultimate entertainment or relaxation zone. Keep your vehicle out of the Colorado weather with this awesome attached garage that also features extra space for storage. The backyard is major highlight of this home and provides for the perfect place to enjoy some sunshine or spend time with your furry friend. The location is unbeatable with Pearl Street, 28th Street Mall, and CU Boulder all within minutes of the property. Enjoy an easy commute with quick access to Highway 93 and Highway 36. You will not want to miss this opportunity!

Pets: Allowed
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer, Dryer
Additional Features/Amenities:
Utilities Included in Rent: Tenant Pays All
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: Garage & Driveway
School District: Boulder Valley Re. 2

The property will be vacant June 28th, 2020. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1308 Sandstone Court have any available units?
1308 Sandstone Court has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1308 Sandstone Court have?
Some of 1308 Sandstone Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1308 Sandstone Court currently offering any rent specials?
1308 Sandstone Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1308 Sandstone Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1308 Sandstone Court is pet friendly.
Does 1308 Sandstone Court offer parking?
Yes, 1308 Sandstone Court does offer parking.
Does 1308 Sandstone Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1308 Sandstone Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1308 Sandstone Court have a pool?
No, 1308 Sandstone Court does not have a pool.
Does 1308 Sandstone Court have accessible units?
No, 1308 Sandstone Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1308 Sandstone Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1308 Sandstone Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1308 Sandstone Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1308 Sandstone Court does not have units with air conditioning.
