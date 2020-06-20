1308 Sandstone Court

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Come check out this spacious home located in South Boulder! This property features three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a garage and tons of living space! The kitchen contains all the major appliances, tons of beautiful wood cabinetry, and granite countertops. Two separate living spaces allow for the ultimate entertainment or relaxation zone. Keep your vehicle out of the Colorado weather with this awesome attached garage that also features extra space for storage. The backyard is major highlight of this home and provides for the perfect place to enjoy some sunshine or spend time with your furry friend. The location is unbeatable with Pearl Street, 28th Street Mall, and CU Boulder all within minutes of the property. Enjoy an easy commute with quick access to Highway 93 and Highway 36. You will not want to miss this opportunity!



Pets: Allowed

Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer, Dryer

Additional Features/Amenities:

Utilities Included in Rent: Tenant Pays All

HOA Fees: Paid by owner

Parking: Garage & Driveway

School District: Boulder Valley Re. 2



The property will be vacant June 28th, 2020. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.



Total Cost to Move-in:

Application Fee: $50 per app

Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent

Leasing Administrative Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)

First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/



Contact us to schedule a showing.