1303 Alpine Ave Unit 29B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

2 BD/1 BA Condo Next to Ideal Market in Old North Boulder - Available June 15th! - Perfect location! This updated, top floor 2 BD/1 BA condo sits right across the street from Ideal Market, Santo, Belleza and more. Walk just 4 blocks down to Pearl Street. Very close to bus routes, bike paths and hiking trails. Southern exposure allows for tons of natural light. Enjoy the 100 sq ft covered deck in the summer. Kitchen features newer appliances. Cork flooring throughout the living and dining area. Unit includes two covered parking spots and outdoor storage.



Pets are Negotiable.

Non-smoking



Please contact Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 for more information!



IN ORDER TO ENSURE THE SAFETY OF OUR COMMUNITY, FOX PROPERTY MANAGEMENT WILL NOT BE PERFORMING ANY IN-PERSON SHOWINGS FOR THIS PROPERTY. A VIDEO SHOWING WILL BE PROVIDED AND THIS PROPERTY IS ABLE TO BE RENTED SIGHT-UNSEEN.



Rental License: RHL2017-00584

Zoning Distric: RH-2; zoned for up to 4 unrelated occupants.



(RLNE3330088)