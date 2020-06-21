All apartments in Boulder
1303 Alpine Ave Unit 29B

1303 Alpine Ave · (720) 583-4369
Location

1303 Alpine Ave, Boulder, CO 80304
Old North Boulder

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1303 Alpine Ave Unit 29B · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1088 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
2 BD/1 BA Condo Next to Ideal Market in Old North Boulder - Available June 15th! - Perfect location! This updated, top floor 2 BD/1 BA condo sits right across the street from Ideal Market, Santo, Belleza and more. Walk just 4 blocks down to Pearl Street. Very close to bus routes, bike paths and hiking trails. Southern exposure allows for tons of natural light. Enjoy the 100 sq ft covered deck in the summer. Kitchen features newer appliances. Cork flooring throughout the living and dining area. Unit includes two covered parking spots and outdoor storage.

Pets are Negotiable.
Non-smoking

Please contact Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 for more information!

IN ORDER TO ENSURE THE SAFETY OF OUR COMMUNITY, FOX PROPERTY MANAGEMENT WILL NOT BE PERFORMING ANY IN-PERSON SHOWINGS FOR THIS PROPERTY. A VIDEO SHOWING WILL BE PROVIDED AND THIS PROPERTY IS ABLE TO BE RENTED SIGHT-UNSEEN.

Rental License: RHL2017-00584
Zoning Distric: RH-2; zoned for up to 4 unrelated occupants.

(RLNE3330088)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1303 Alpine Ave Unit 29B have any available units?
1303 Alpine Ave Unit 29B has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1303 Alpine Ave Unit 29B have?
Some of 1303 Alpine Ave Unit 29B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1303 Alpine Ave Unit 29B currently offering any rent specials?
1303 Alpine Ave Unit 29B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1303 Alpine Ave Unit 29B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1303 Alpine Ave Unit 29B is pet friendly.
Does 1303 Alpine Ave Unit 29B offer parking?
Yes, 1303 Alpine Ave Unit 29B does offer parking.
Does 1303 Alpine Ave Unit 29B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1303 Alpine Ave Unit 29B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1303 Alpine Ave Unit 29B have a pool?
No, 1303 Alpine Ave Unit 29B does not have a pool.
Does 1303 Alpine Ave Unit 29B have accessible units?
No, 1303 Alpine Ave Unit 29B does not have accessible units.
Does 1303 Alpine Ave Unit 29B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1303 Alpine Ave Unit 29B has units with dishwashers.
Does 1303 Alpine Ave Unit 29B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1303 Alpine Ave Unit 29B has units with air conditioning.
