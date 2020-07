Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

1115 Hancock Drive Unit D Available 09/10/20 Furnished basement bedroom with private bathroom in shared house - Huge basement bedroom available with private bathroom in a shared house. Housemates include a few good people, who are usually very quiet. Kitchen (on main floor) is updated and has plenty of cabinet space. There is also an extra refrigerator in the garage.



Please see pictures and email with any questions. Room is available immediately and both long and short-term leases will be considered.



Washer & Dryer is in the house.



Sorry, no pets!



(RLNE5353503)