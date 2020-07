Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup bathtub garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly online portal package receiving

Welcome to Conifer Creek Apartments, a beautiful apartment community in Aurora, CO, where elegance, comfort, and convenience are the priority. Our spacious 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans, beautifully manicured landscaping, and exceptional amenities make Conifer Creek the ideal place to call home. Discover the manicured grounds and lush landscaping that awaits you at Conifer Creek. We've crafted our beautiful community to be surrounded by many amenities that are sure to suit your active lifestyle. Our residents can stay fit in our community fitness center and jogging trails, enjoy our wonderful clubhouse with wi-fi, or take a dip in our swimming pool. Give us a call or stop by today and see why Conifer Creek is the only place to call home.