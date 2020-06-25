Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

6766 S Quantock Way Available 07/01/20 Immaculate 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home In South Shore! - Lovely Southshore Community home offering 3 bedrooms and large loft and an office! Living room opens to the kitchen and dining area that leads to the spacious patio. Master bedroom offers gorgeous, attached 5 piece master bath. Beautifully landscaped exterior is just one more reason this home is a must see! Cherry Creek School District! EZ access to Southlands shopping, E-470, DTC and Buckley Air Force Base. Sorry NO PETS. Call Stuart at 720.697.0716 or email Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com.



