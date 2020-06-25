All apartments in Aurora
6766 S Quantock Way
6766 S Quantock Way

6766 South Quantock Way · (720) 697-0716
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6766 South Quantock Way, Aurora, CO 80016

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6766 S Quantock Way · Avail. Jul 1

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3271 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
6766 S Quantock Way Available 07/01/20 Immaculate 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home In South Shore! - Lovely Southshore Community home offering 3 bedrooms and large loft and an office! Living room opens to the kitchen and dining area that leads to the spacious patio. Master bedroom offers gorgeous, attached 5 piece master bath. Beautifully landscaped exterior is just one more reason this home is a must see! Cherry Creek School District! EZ access to Southlands shopping, E-470, DTC and Buckley Air Force Base. Sorry NO PETS. Call Stuart at 720.697.0716 or email Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com.

This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company. Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers.

(RLNE2615290)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6766 S Quantock Way have any available units?
6766 S Quantock Way has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 6766 S Quantock Way currently offering any rent specials?
6766 S Quantock Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6766 S Quantock Way pet-friendly?
No, 6766 S Quantock Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 6766 S Quantock Way offer parking?
No, 6766 S Quantock Way does not offer parking.
Does 6766 S Quantock Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6766 S Quantock Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6766 S Quantock Way have a pool?
No, 6766 S Quantock Way does not have a pool.
Does 6766 S Quantock Way have accessible units?
No, 6766 S Quantock Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6766 S Quantock Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6766 S Quantock Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6766 S Quantock Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6766 S Quantock Way does not have units with air conditioning.
