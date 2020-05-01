All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 24366 E. Kansas Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
24366 E. Kansas Circle
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

24366 E. Kansas Circle

24366 East Kansas Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

24366 East Kansas Circle, Aurora, CO 80018
Murphy Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home In the Murphy Creek Community - Welcome To This Beautiful 2 Story Home, Glowing From Head To Toe With Carpet Throughout. A Open Floor Plan Transitions You Through Each Room On The Main Level. Once Upstairs You Will Be Greeted By Four Sizable Bedrooms Including A Beautiful And Spacious Master Suite With A 5-Piece Bath. The Backyard Features A Low Maintenance Landscaping Set Up Complete With An Appealing Deck And Grass Area. The Highly Desirable Murphy Creek Community Is Just Minutes From Buckley AFB Along With E-470 Making Your Commute To The DTC, Downtown, or DIA a Breeze. You Will Love The Miles Of Trails Interconnecting Neighborhood Parks And The On Site Murphy Creek Golf Course. Washer and Dryer Not Included.

Application Requirements:
640 or better credit score
No Eviction History
No Criminal History within the past five years
Income equal to or greater than three times the monthly rent
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee
$150.00 Lease Administration Fee this represents the approximate cost to write the lease, set up the lease in our software, and collect and account for the Tenants Security Deposit.
If Pets are accepted a $250.00 non-refundable pet fee and $35 per month pet rent; At the owner's discretion
Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval

This Home Is Professionally Marketed And Managed By Jonathan Oliver, Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a BBB Accredited Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company. Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers.

(RLNE5532461)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24366 E. Kansas Circle have any available units?
24366 E. Kansas Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 24366 E. Kansas Circle have?
Some of 24366 E. Kansas Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24366 E. Kansas Circle currently offering any rent specials?
24366 E. Kansas Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24366 E. Kansas Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 24366 E. Kansas Circle is pet friendly.
Does 24366 E. Kansas Circle offer parking?
No, 24366 E. Kansas Circle does not offer parking.
Does 24366 E. Kansas Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24366 E. Kansas Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24366 E. Kansas Circle have a pool?
No, 24366 E. Kansas Circle does not have a pool.
Does 24366 E. Kansas Circle have accessible units?
No, 24366 E. Kansas Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 24366 E. Kansas Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 24366 E. Kansas Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Find a Sublet
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Liberty Creek Apartment Homes
13100 E Kansas Dr
Aurora, CO 80012
Aurora Meadows
777 Dillon Way
Aurora, CO 80011
Apex on the Highline
15997 E Ford Cir
Aurora, CO 80017
Crestone
10550 E Iowa Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Copper Flats
13711 E Richthofen Cir
Aurora, CO 80011
Highline Lofts Apartments
456 S Ironton St
Aurora, CO 80012
Aurora Hills
11850 E Maple Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College