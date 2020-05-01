24366 E. Kansas Circle

Amenities

Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home In the Murphy Creek Community - Welcome To This Beautiful 2 Story Home, Glowing From Head To Toe With Carpet Throughout. A Open Floor Plan Transitions You Through Each Room On The Main Level. Once Upstairs You Will Be Greeted By Four Sizable Bedrooms Including A Beautiful And Spacious Master Suite With A 5-Piece Bath. The Backyard Features A Low Maintenance Landscaping Set Up Complete With An Appealing Deck And Grass Area. The Highly Desirable Murphy Creek Community Is Just Minutes From Buckley AFB Along With E-470 Making Your Commute To The DTC, Downtown, or DIA a Breeze. You Will Love The Miles Of Trails Interconnecting Neighborhood Parks And The On Site Murphy Creek Golf Course. Washer and Dryer Not Included.



Application Requirements:

640 or better credit score

No Eviction History

No Criminal History within the past five years

Income equal to or greater than three times the monthly rent

$50.00 Per adult Application Fee

$150.00 Lease Administration Fee this represents the approximate cost to write the lease, set up the lease in our software, and collect and account for the Tenants Security Deposit.

If Pets are accepted a $250.00 non-refundable pet fee and $35 per month pet rent; At the owner's discretion

Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval



This Home Is Professionally Marketed And Managed By Jonathan Oliver, Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a BBB Accredited Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company. Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers.



