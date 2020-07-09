All apartments in Aurora
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

23958 East Hinsdale Place

23958 East Hinsdale Place · No Longer Available
Location

23958 East Hinsdale Place, Aurora, CO 80016
Eagle Bend

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
media room
This house is a must see, full of custom upgrades and elaborate finishes. The grand entry has a very intricate medallion design, front facing staircase, and marble floors. The masters bedroom is very spacious, complete with a five piece bath (with jacuzzi), fireplace and private walk-out deck. Each of the 6 bedrooms is accompanied with an attached full bathroom and walk-in closet. This house has a lot of storage space with linen closets and extended storage rooms in the basement. The kitchen has all granite countertops, pull-out kitchen drawers, walk-in pantry, butler's counter and island stove. The walk-out basement is finished, complete with a mother in-law suite, extended sitting area, movie theater, recreation room. New carpet. The outside of this house is just as exquisite as the inside, with a waterfall pond at the entry, oversized deck, mature fruit trees in the backyard, front and back gardens, and a dog run for pets. The home is surrounded by beautiful views of the Rocky Mountains. This house is located in Tallyn's Reach neighborhood which includes many beautiful walking trails, clubhouse, pool, a park right behind the home, playgrounds, very well reputed elementary, middle, and high schools (Cherry Creek School district), along with the beautiful outdoor Southlands Mall located less then a few minutes away. There is easy access to the airport, downtown, and the Denver Tech Center. It is a beautiful house in a great community orientated neighborhood. Can offer flexibility on move in date. Tenant pays utilities, HOA fee. Pets negotiable with owner approval. Carpet will be replaced with hard flooring before move-in. This home is listed by Peter Mitzelfeld at Sophisticated Properties a division of Swan Realty 303-918-7909 www.sophisticatedproperties.com

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/23958-e-hinsdale-pl-aurora-co-80016-usa/7a7f851b-740f-46c4-bbbb-0522e7879fdb

(RLNE5268256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

