23958 East Hinsdale Place

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool garage internet access media room

This house is a must see, full of custom upgrades and elaborate finishes. The grand entry has a very intricate medallion design, front facing staircase, and marble floors. The masters bedroom is very spacious, complete with a five piece bath (with jacuzzi), fireplace and private walk-out deck. Each of the 6 bedrooms is accompanied with an attached full bathroom and walk-in closet. This house has a lot of storage space with linen closets and extended storage rooms in the basement. The kitchen has all granite countertops, pull-out kitchen drawers, walk-in pantry, butler's counter and island stove. The walk-out basement is finished, complete with a mother in-law suite, extended sitting area, movie theater, recreation room. New carpet. The outside of this house is just as exquisite as the inside, with a waterfall pond at the entry, oversized deck, mature fruit trees in the backyard, front and back gardens, and a dog run for pets. The home is surrounded by beautiful views of the Rocky Mountains. This house is located in Tallyn's Reach neighborhood which includes many beautiful walking trails, clubhouse, pool, a park right behind the home, playgrounds, very well reputed elementary, middle, and high schools (Cherry Creek School district), along with the beautiful outdoor Southlands Mall located less then a few minutes away. There is easy access to the airport, downtown, and the Denver Tech Center. It is a beautiful house in a great community orientated neighborhood. Can offer flexibility on move in date. Tenant pays utilities, HOA fee. Pets negotiable with owner approval. Carpet will be replaced with hard flooring before move-in. This home is listed by Peter Mitzelfeld at Sophisticated Properties a division of Swan Realty 303-918-7909 www.sophisticatedproperties.com



