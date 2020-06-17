22991 E. Roxbury Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage

Beautiful 4 bdr Duplex In Saddle Rock - Beautiful duplex two level home -- 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms 2 car garage. 2,500 Sq. ft. 2-level home

-Updated new stove and refrigerator with water & ice dispenser

-Work island in kitchen with extra cabinets

-Desk area in kitchen

-back yard deck

-Gas fire place main level

-Wood floors main living space

-Carpet in bedrooms and lower level

-Two bedrooms on main level

-Two bedrooms lower level

-Extra large family room area on lower level with additional room for media or play area

-Vaulted ceilings

-Central AC

- Humidifier on furnace

-Washer & Dryer included

-Ceiling fans throughout home

-Sprinkler system

-Wired for security system (ADT)

-2 car garage with opener

-Close to Saddle Rock Village shopping with easy access to E-470 and Arapahoe

-Close to Saddle Rock and Eagle Bend golf courses

-Includes access to Moon Shadow HOA pool & Club House



$2,575 rent, $2,575 deposit WAC. 1 year lease minimum. Pets with extra Pet Deposit and Pet rent of $25. Residents responsible for gas & electric. Great space for entertaining. Cherry Creek Schools - Powderhorn Elementary School, Summit Ridge Middle School, and Dakota Ridge High School.



(RLNE2516168)