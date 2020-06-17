All apartments in Aurora
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:13 AM

22991 E. Roxbury Drive

22991 East Roxbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22991 East Roxbury Drive, Aurora, CO 80016
Saddle Rock Golf Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 4 bdr Duplex In Saddle Rock - Beautiful duplex two level home -- 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms 2 car garage. 2,500 Sq. ft. 2-level home
-Updated new stove and refrigerator with water & ice dispenser
-Work island in kitchen with extra cabinets
-Desk area in kitchen
-back yard deck
-Gas fire place main level
-Wood floors main living space
-Carpet in bedrooms and lower level
-Two bedrooms on main level
-Two bedrooms lower level
-Extra large family room area on lower level with additional room for media or play area
-Vaulted ceilings
-Central AC
- Humidifier on furnace
-Washer & Dryer included
-Ceiling fans throughout home
-Sprinkler system
-Wired for security system (ADT)
-2 car garage with opener
-Close to Saddle Rock Village shopping with easy access to E-470 and Arapahoe
-Close to Saddle Rock and Eagle Bend golf courses
-Includes access to Moon Shadow HOA pool & Club House

$2,575 rent, $2,575 deposit WAC. 1 year lease minimum. Pets with extra Pet Deposit and Pet rent of $25. Residents responsible for gas & electric. Great space for entertaining. Cherry Creek Schools - Powderhorn Elementary School, Summit Ridge Middle School, and Dakota Ridge High School.

(RLNE2516168)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22991 E. Roxbury Drive have any available units?
22991 E. Roxbury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 22991 E. Roxbury Drive have?
Some of 22991 E. Roxbury Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22991 E. Roxbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22991 E. Roxbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22991 E. Roxbury Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 22991 E. Roxbury Drive is pet friendly.
Does 22991 E. Roxbury Drive offer parking?
Yes, 22991 E. Roxbury Drive offers parking.
Does 22991 E. Roxbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22991 E. Roxbury Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22991 E. Roxbury Drive have a pool?
Yes, 22991 E. Roxbury Drive has a pool.
Does 22991 E. Roxbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 22991 E. Roxbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22991 E. Roxbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 22991 E. Roxbury Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

