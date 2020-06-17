22991 E. Roxbury Drive

Amenities
Beautiful 4 bdr Duplex In Saddle Rock - Beautiful duplex two level home -- 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms 2 car garage. 2,500 Sq. ft. 2-level home
-Updated new stove and refrigerator with water & ice dispenser
-Work island in kitchen with extra cabinets
-Desk area in kitchen
-back yard deck
-Gas fire place main level
-Wood floors main living space
-Carpet in bedrooms and lower level
-Two bedrooms on main level
-Two bedrooms lower level
-Extra large family room area on lower level with additional room for media or play area
-Vaulted ceilings
-Central AC
- Humidifier on furnace
-Washer & Dryer included
-Ceiling fans throughout home
-Sprinkler system
-Wired for security system (ADT)
-2 car garage with opener
-Close to Saddle Rock Village shopping with easy access to E-470 and Arapahoe
-Close to Saddle Rock and Eagle Bend golf courses
-Includes access to Moon Shadow HOA pool & Club House
$2,575 rent, $2,575 deposit WAC. 1 year lease minimum. Pets with extra Pet Deposit and Pet rent of $25. Residents responsible for gas & electric. Great space for entertaining. Cherry Creek Schools - Powderhorn Elementary School, Summit Ridge Middle School, and Dakota Ridge High School.
(RLNE2516168)