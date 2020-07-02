All apartments in Aurora
17054 E. Tennessee Drive #106
17054 E. Tennessee Drive #106

17054 East Tennessee Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17054 East Tennessee Drive, Aurora, CO 80017
Tollgate Overlook

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1st Floor Aurora Large 1 Bed Condo Near Buckley Air Force Base!! - Bright 1 bedroom ground level condo located in Wind Creek at the intersection of Buckley and Mississippi. This open floor plan condo has a secure patio, recently updated hardwood floors, and a large walk-in closet. This unit has great privacy as it doesn't back to another building!

Close to Buckley Air Force Base, E-470, Safeway and many other stores!

This unit is pet-friendly and is Smoke-Free. $1,150/month, 1-month security deposit. Utilities water, trash, and sewer are included.

Call today for your showing!!
This apartment will not last.
(720) 673-4882
rentAWpm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5488222)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17054 E. Tennessee Drive #106 have any available units?
17054 E. Tennessee Drive #106 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 17054 E. Tennessee Drive #106 have?
Some of 17054 E. Tennessee Drive #106's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17054 E. Tennessee Drive #106 currently offering any rent specials?
17054 E. Tennessee Drive #106 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17054 E. Tennessee Drive #106 pet-friendly?
No, 17054 E. Tennessee Drive #106 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 17054 E. Tennessee Drive #106 offer parking?
No, 17054 E. Tennessee Drive #106 does not offer parking.
Does 17054 E. Tennessee Drive #106 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17054 E. Tennessee Drive #106 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17054 E. Tennessee Drive #106 have a pool?
No, 17054 E. Tennessee Drive #106 does not have a pool.
Does 17054 E. Tennessee Drive #106 have accessible units?
No, 17054 E. Tennessee Drive #106 does not have accessible units.
Does 17054 E. Tennessee Drive #106 have units with dishwashers?
No, 17054 E. Tennessee Drive #106 does not have units with dishwashers.

