17054 E. Tennessee Drive #106

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

1st Floor Aurora Large 1 Bed Condo Near Buckley Air Force Base!! - Bright 1 bedroom ground level condo located in Wind Creek at the intersection of Buckley and Mississippi. This open floor plan condo has a secure patio, recently updated hardwood floors, and a large walk-in closet. This unit has great privacy as it doesn't back to another building!



Close to Buckley Air Force Base, E-470, Safeway and many other stores!



This unit is pet-friendly and is Smoke-Free. $1,150/month, 1-month security deposit. Utilities water, trash, and sewer are included.



Call today for your showing!!

This apartment will not last.

(720) 673-4882

rentAWpm.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5488222)