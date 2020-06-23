1672 Moline St

Amenities

Beautifully Updated Large 5 Bedroom Home Available Now! - This beautifully updated home features new paint and carpet throughout. There are 4 bedrooms with a 5th non-conforming bedroom in the basement. The home also features two updated full baths and two 3/4 baths with showers. Super clean and move in ready with a light and bright beautifully updated kitchen featuring new cabinets and stone counter tops. This is a large and beautiful home with lots of built in storage. This property also features a two car garage.



5 Bedrooms (1 non conforming)

4 Bathrooms (2 Full baths, 2 3/4 baths)

2 Car Garage

Washer & Dryer hookups

New Interior paint

New carpet

New Cabinets

New Counter Tops



Rent $2350

Deposit $2350



All occupants over 18 must complete an online application and be listed on the lease as a responsible party. There is a $20 Non-Refundable Application fee for each applicant.



Application Requirements



Verifiable income of at least 3 times the monthly rent amount

Minimum credit score of 600

No prior evictions



We must be able to verify employment. Please be sure to upload a copy of the last 30 days of pay stubs.



A copy of a government issued photo ID is also required.



Each applicant should have rental references. Phone numbers and addresses must be verifiable. If we can't verify the information provided, we cannot process the application.



A final decision will be made based on all collected information.



2 Year Lease required



Resident responsible for all utilities (water, gas, electric, trash, etc)



Dogs allowed



$200 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet



Additional $25 Monthly Pet Rent for all pets



Please visit our website www.MIERentals.com to complete the application and view our available properties.



No Cats Allowed



