Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:58 AM

1672 Moline St

1672 Moline Street · No Longer Available
Location

1672 Moline Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautifully Updated Large 5 Bedroom Home Available Now! - This beautifully updated home features new paint and carpet throughout. There are 4 bedrooms with a 5th non-conforming bedroom in the basement. The home also features two updated full baths and two 3/4 baths with showers. Super clean and move in ready with a light and bright beautifully updated kitchen featuring new cabinets and stone counter tops. This is a large and beautiful home with lots of built in storage. This property also features a two car garage.

5 Bedrooms (1 non conforming)
4 Bathrooms (2 Full baths, 2 3/4 baths)
2 Car Garage
Washer & Dryer hookups
New Interior paint
New carpet
New Cabinets
New Counter Tops

Rent $2350
Deposit $2350

Please visit our website www.MIERentals.com to complete the application.

All occupants over 18 must complete an online application and be listed on the lease as a responsible party. There is a $20 Non-Refundable Application fee for each applicant.

Application Requirements

Verifiable income of at least 3 times the monthly rent amount
Minimum credit score of 600
No prior evictions

We must be able to verify employment. Please be sure to upload a copy of the last 30 days of pay stubs.

A copy of a government issued photo ID is also required.

Each applicant should have rental references. Phone numbers and addresses must be verifiable. If we can't verify the information provided, we cannot process the application.

A final decision will be made based on all collected information.

2 Year Lease required

Resident responsible for all utilities (water, gas, electric, trash, etc)

Dogs allowed

$200 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet

Additional $25 Monthly Pet Rent for all pets

Please visit our website www.MIERentals.com to complete the application and view our available properties.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5765909)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1672 Moline St have any available units?
1672 Moline St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1672 Moline St have?
Some of 1672 Moline St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1672 Moline St currently offering any rent specials?
1672 Moline St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1672 Moline St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1672 Moline St is pet friendly.
Does 1672 Moline St offer parking?
Yes, 1672 Moline St offers parking.
Does 1672 Moline St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1672 Moline St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1672 Moline St have a pool?
No, 1672 Moline St does not have a pool.
Does 1672 Moline St have accessible units?
No, 1672 Moline St does not have accessible units.
Does 1672 Moline St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1672 Moline St does not have units with dishwashers.

