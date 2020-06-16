All apartments in Aurora
Aurora, CO
1628 S Iola St #207
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

1628 S Iola St #207

1628 South Iola Street · No Longer Available
Location

1628 South Iola Street, Aurora, CO 80012
Village East

Amenities

Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1628 S Iola St #207 Available 11/15/19 2 bed 2 Bath, Crestone Apartments - Available immediately, sublease apartment. 2 months below market rate then market rate for complex. Take this opportunity to save 100s for couple months.

It's a 2 bed 2 bath apartment at 10550 E Iowa Ave, Aurora Crestone apartment zip code 80012. There is a Safeway, shopping mall (Target, Kohls, Petco xfinity, sprouts etc.) right across the road. The whole food and Petco are at 5min walk. Bus stop is 1 min walk. 15 min drive to DTC and cherry creek park, its 13 miles to downtown. This property is full of amenities like recently renovated leasing office, heated pool, a full gym, indoor, and outdoor lounge, pool table, barbeque at poolside, dog park.
Please contact Ahmet 503-999-1364

(RLNE5157690)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1628 S Iola St #207 have any available units?
1628 S Iola St #207 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1628 S Iola St #207 have?
Some of 1628 S Iola St #207's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1628 S Iola St #207 currently offering any rent specials?
1628 S Iola St #207 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1628 S Iola St #207 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1628 S Iola St #207 is pet friendly.
Does 1628 S Iola St #207 offer parking?
No, 1628 S Iola St #207 does not offer parking.
Does 1628 S Iola St #207 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1628 S Iola St #207 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1628 S Iola St #207 have a pool?
Yes, 1628 S Iola St #207 has a pool.
Does 1628 S Iola St #207 have accessible units?
No, 1628 S Iola St #207 does not have accessible units.
Does 1628 S Iola St #207 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1628 S Iola St #207 does not have units with dishwashers.
