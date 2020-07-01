15614 E Atlantic Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

**A fresh start on Atlantic Cir!** 4 bed 2 bath Aurora Home for rent! - This awesome 4 bedroom 2 bath home is move in ready and comes with great curb appeal and a desirable 2 car garage! When you walk in, you are greeted by a large living room with plush carpets throughout. You have a large eat in style kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter top space and matching all white appliances. You have an additional family room with 4 cozy bedrooms and 2 large bathrooms. You will have a large fully fenced back yard and Horseshoe Park is just down the street! You have easy access to 225 and you have tons of shopping, entertainment and plenty of restaurants near by to keep you busy!



Additional Lease Terms:

*12 month Lease

*40.00 application fee

*Tenant pays Trash, Gas & Electric

*Deposit required at lease signing

*Tenant must maintain Renters Insurance



