All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 15614 E Atlantic Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
15614 E Atlantic Cir
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

15614 E Atlantic Cir

15614 East Atlantic Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15614 East Atlantic Circle, Aurora, CO 80013
Horseshoe Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
**A fresh start on Atlantic Cir!** 4 bed 2 bath Aurora Home for rent! - This awesome 4 bedroom 2 bath home is move in ready and comes with great curb appeal and a desirable 2 car garage! When you walk in, you are greeted by a large living room with plush carpets throughout. You have a large eat in style kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter top space and matching all white appliances. You have an additional family room with 4 cozy bedrooms and 2 large bathrooms. You will have a large fully fenced back yard and Horseshoe Park is just down the street! You have easy access to 225 and you have tons of shopping, entertainment and plenty of restaurants near by to keep you busy!

**Call us today to tour your new home!**

Additional Lease Terms:
*12 month Lease
*40.00 application fee
*Tenant pays Trash, Gas & Electric
*Deposit required at lease signing
*Tenant must maintain Renters Insurance

(RLNE5474474)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15614 E Atlantic Cir have any available units?
15614 E Atlantic Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 15614 E Atlantic Cir currently offering any rent specials?
15614 E Atlantic Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15614 E Atlantic Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 15614 E Atlantic Cir is pet friendly.
Does 15614 E Atlantic Cir offer parking?
Yes, 15614 E Atlantic Cir offers parking.
Does 15614 E Atlantic Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15614 E Atlantic Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15614 E Atlantic Cir have a pool?
No, 15614 E Atlantic Cir does not have a pool.
Does 15614 E Atlantic Cir have accessible units?
No, 15614 E Atlantic Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 15614 E Atlantic Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 15614 E Atlantic Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15614 E Atlantic Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 15614 E Atlantic Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Arte Townhomes
11135 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Liberty Creek Apartment Homes
13100 E Kansas Dr
Aurora, CO 80012
Aspenwood Apartments
572 Potomac St
Aurora, CO 80011
Canyons at Saddle Rock
6850 S Versailles Way
Aurora, CO 80016
Village at City Center
14902 East Gill Avenue
Aurora, CO 80012
The Fremont Residences
13021 E. 21st Ave
Aurora, CO 80045
Summerfield
3504 S Zeno Way
Aurora, CO 80013
Retreat at Fitzsimons
13700 East 5th Circle
Aurora, CO 80011

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College