14465 E 1st Dr #B8

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool tennis court

Stunning 2nd Floor Condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths!! - Stunning 2nd Floor Condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths!! There is an additional bonus room that can be used as a Office or Playroom. Unit has open living room with wood burning fireplace and dining room. Galley style kitchen. Master bedroom is large with a full bath and walk in closet. There is access to the patio from the living room and bonus room. Laminate flooring throughout with tile in kitchen and baths. Close to pool and tennis courts. Property is close to light rail, shopping, restaurants and 225. Minutes to the airport. Call Marlo Tapparo at 303-579-2667 with Beacon Property Management to schedule a showing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4372964)