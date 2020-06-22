All apartments in Aurora
14465 E 1st Dr #B8
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14465 E 1st Dr #B8

14465 East 1st Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14465 East 1st Drive, Aurora, CO 80011
City Center North

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Stunning 2nd Floor Condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths!! - Stunning 2nd Floor Condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths!! There is an additional bonus room that can be used as a Office or Playroom. Unit has open living room with wood burning fireplace and dining room. Galley style kitchen. Master bedroom is large with a full bath and walk in closet. There is access to the patio from the living room and bonus room. Laminate flooring throughout with tile in kitchen and baths. Close to pool and tennis courts. Property is close to light rail, shopping, restaurants and 225. Minutes to the airport. Call Marlo Tapparo at 303-579-2667 with Beacon Property Management to schedule a showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4372964)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14465 E 1st Dr #B8 have any available units?
14465 E 1st Dr #B8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14465 E 1st Dr #B8 have?
Some of 14465 E 1st Dr #B8's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14465 E 1st Dr #B8 currently offering any rent specials?
14465 E 1st Dr #B8 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14465 E 1st Dr #B8 pet-friendly?
No, 14465 E 1st Dr #B8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 14465 E 1st Dr #B8 offer parking?
No, 14465 E 1st Dr #B8 does not offer parking.
Does 14465 E 1st Dr #B8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14465 E 1st Dr #B8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14465 E 1st Dr #B8 have a pool?
Yes, 14465 E 1st Dr #B8 has a pool.
Does 14465 E 1st Dr #B8 have accessible units?
No, 14465 E 1st Dr #B8 does not have accessible units.
Does 14465 E 1st Dr #B8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14465 E 1st Dr #B8 does not have units with dishwashers.
