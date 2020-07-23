14180 E Temple Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry pool internet access

You will fall in love with this property instantly, featuring new carpet and recent paint throughout. As you enter, you will you will feel the space of the open floor plan. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space and features a bar area opening into the dining room. The living room has a cozy fireplace and is the perfect place for relaxing. Just off the dining room is a covered balcony with plenty of space for your patio furniture. Further into you unit, you will find a laundry room with full sized washer and dryer, a full bathroom and a master suite featuring a walk-in closet. The community features include a pool and shared outdoor areas. Close to dining, shopping and more! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.RentGrace.com