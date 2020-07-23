All apartments in Aurora
Last updated July 17 2020 at 5:35 PM

14180 E Temple Drive

14180 East Temple Drive · (303) 255-1990 ext. 8
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14180 East Temple Drive, Aurora, CO 80015
Shenandoah

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,275

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 792 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
You will fall in love with this property instantly, featuring new carpet and recent paint throughout. As you enter, you will you will feel the space of the open floor plan. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space and features a bar area opening into the dining room. The living room has a cozy fireplace and is the perfect place for relaxing. Just off the dining room is a covered balcony with plenty of space for your patio furniture. Further into you unit, you will find a laundry room with full sized washer and dryer, a full bathroom and a master suite featuring a walk-in closet. The community features include a pool and shared outdoor areas. Close to dining, shopping and more! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.RentGrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14180 E Temple Drive have any available units?
14180 E Temple Drive has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14180 E Temple Drive have?
Some of 14180 E Temple Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14180 E Temple Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14180 E Temple Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14180 E Temple Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14180 E Temple Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 14180 E Temple Drive offer parking?
No, 14180 E Temple Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14180 E Temple Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14180 E Temple Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14180 E Temple Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14180 E Temple Drive has a pool.
Does 14180 E Temple Drive have accessible units?
No, 14180 E Temple Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14180 E Temple Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14180 E Temple Drive has units with dishwashers.
