13590 E. Iliff Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 2 Stry Townhome w/2 Car attached Garage - This 2 story Townhome comes with an attached 2 Car Garage. There is an Office (can be used as a bedroom), full bath and laundry room on the main floor as you come in from the garage. Then up the stairs you have the Master bedroom with a full attached bath and a 1/2 bath off the kitchen for guests. The kitchen is fully equipped and is open to the living and dining area which have vaulted ceilings. Living room also has a fireplace and a balcony. This home is absolutely GORGEOUS and won't last long! HOA & Tash are paid for by owner!



PREFER NO PETS - But Pets can be considered with an additional deposit and pet rent - Also we will require previous landlord verification that the pet was not a nuisance and that it didn't cause any damages.



This property is also very close to Highway access, lots of restaurants, shopping and very close to Heather Ridge Golf Course.



