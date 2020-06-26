All apartments in Aurora
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:35 AM

13590 E. Iliff Place

13590 East Iliff Place · No Longer Available
Location

13590 East Iliff Place, Aurora, CO 80014
East Ridge - Ptarmigan Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 2 Stry Townhome w/2 Car attached Garage - This 2 story Townhome comes with an attached 2 Car Garage. There is an Office (can be used as a bedroom), full bath and laundry room on the main floor as you come in from the garage. Then up the stairs you have the Master bedroom with a full attached bath and a 1/2 bath off the kitchen for guests. The kitchen is fully equipped and is open to the living and dining area which have vaulted ceilings. Living room also has a fireplace and a balcony. This home is absolutely GORGEOUS and won't last long! HOA & Tash are paid for by owner!

PREFER NO PETS - But Pets can be considered with an additional deposit and pet rent - Also we will require previous landlord verification that the pet was not a nuisance and that it didn't cause any damages.

This property is also very close to Highway access, lots of restaurants, shopping and very close to Heather Ridge Golf Course.

(RLNE5009452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13590 E. Iliff Place have any available units?
13590 E. Iliff Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 13590 E. Iliff Place have?
Some of 13590 E. Iliff Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13590 E. Iliff Place currently offering any rent specials?
13590 E. Iliff Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13590 E. Iliff Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 13590 E. Iliff Place is pet friendly.
Does 13590 E. Iliff Place offer parking?
Yes, 13590 E. Iliff Place offers parking.
Does 13590 E. Iliff Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13590 E. Iliff Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13590 E. Iliff Place have a pool?
No, 13590 E. Iliff Place does not have a pool.
Does 13590 E. Iliff Place have accessible units?
No, 13590 E. Iliff Place does not have accessible units.
Does 13590 E. Iliff Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 13590 E. Iliff Place does not have units with dishwashers.
