Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
11232 East Highline Drive
Last updated October 4 2019 at 6:08 PM

11232 East Highline Drive

11232 E Highline Dr · No Longer Available
Location

11232 E Highline Dr, Aurora, CO 80012
Highline Villages

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
**** VOUCHERS ACCEPTED, AS LONG AS YOU HAVE YOUR MOVING PAPERWORK ****
Great 4 bedroom triplex
2 bedrooms upstairs
2 bathrooms, one upstairs and one downstairs
2 bedrooms are in the basement
Washer/Dryer Included
Finished Basement$1,995 Rent, $1,900 Deposit With 1 Year Lease Or Longer
*** NO SMOKING ***
*** NO PETS ***
Call Or Text To Schedule Showing: 720-446-7368 To set a showing with one of our agents use the following link:
showdigs.co/u81d

968 sqft upstairs and 968 sqft downstairs
2 Private Off Street Parking Spaces
Conveniently located, it's quick to everything with easy access to shopping, restaurants, parks and schools! Don't miss out on this opportunity, it will go fast!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11232 East Highline Drive have any available units?
11232 East Highline Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 11232 East Highline Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11232 East Highline Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11232 East Highline Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11232 East Highline Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 11232 East Highline Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11232 East Highline Drive offers parking.
Does 11232 East Highline Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11232 East Highline Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11232 East Highline Drive have a pool?
No, 11232 East Highline Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11232 East Highline Drive have accessible units?
No, 11232 East Highline Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11232 East Highline Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11232 East Highline Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11232 East Highline Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11232 East Highline Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
