Home
/
Winter Gardens, CA
/
9253 Westhill Road
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:56 PM

9253 Westhill Road

9253 Westhill Road · No Longer Available
Location

9253 Westhill Road, Winter Gardens, CA 92040
Winter Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Lakeside! This spacious home features a welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9253 Westhill Road have any available units?
9253 Westhill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Gardens, CA.
Is 9253 Westhill Road currently offering any rent specials?
9253 Westhill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9253 Westhill Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9253 Westhill Road is pet friendly.
Does 9253 Westhill Road offer parking?
No, 9253 Westhill Road does not offer parking.
Does 9253 Westhill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9253 Westhill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9253 Westhill Road have a pool?
No, 9253 Westhill Road does not have a pool.
Does 9253 Westhill Road have accessible units?
No, 9253 Westhill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9253 Westhill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9253 Westhill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9253 Westhill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 9253 Westhill Road does not have units with air conditioning.

