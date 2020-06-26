All apartments in Whittier
Last updated September 25 2019 at 11:11 PM

10611 La Alba Drive

10611 La Alba Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10611 La Alba Drive, Whittier, CA 90603
East Whittier City

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice Three bedroom 1,333 SqFt home in the heart of Whittier and situated on a cue-de-sac street. Detached two car garage with an extra large driveway that provides extra parking. Newer Air Conditioner plus Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and dinning room for those hot summer days! Nice add-on Family room with backyard patio access. Brand new carpet in all three bedrooms and tile throughout the rest of the house. Bathroom has been nicely upgraded. This home has a lot of storage space with an extra large linen closet and extra kitchen cupboards. Washer and Dryer hookup. Newer garage door opener with exterior key pad for easy access. The backyard is great for entertaining which includes a covered patio with lush grass, sprinkler system and newer fences in the back and front yard. VERY Close to Whitwood Town Center with plenty of shopping and restaurants. Easy walking distance to Parnell Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10611 La Alba Drive have any available units?
10611 La Alba Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 10611 La Alba Drive have?
Some of 10611 La Alba Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10611 La Alba Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10611 La Alba Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10611 La Alba Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10611 La Alba Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whittier.
Does 10611 La Alba Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10611 La Alba Drive offers parking.
Does 10611 La Alba Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10611 La Alba Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10611 La Alba Drive have a pool?
No, 10611 La Alba Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10611 La Alba Drive have accessible units?
No, 10611 La Alba Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10611 La Alba Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10611 La Alba Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10611 La Alba Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10611 La Alba Drive has units with air conditioning.
