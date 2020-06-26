10611 La Alba Drive

Amenities

Nice Three bedroom 1,333 SqFt home in the heart of Whittier and situated on a cue-de-sac street. Detached two car garage with an extra large driveway that provides extra parking. Newer Air Conditioner plus Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and dinning room for those hot summer days! Nice add-on Family room with backyard patio access. Brand new carpet in all three bedrooms and tile throughout the rest of the house. Bathroom has been nicely upgraded. This home has a lot of storage space with an extra large linen closet and extra kitchen cupboards. Washer and Dryer hookup. Newer garage door opener with exterior key pad for easy access. The backyard is great for entertaining which includes a covered patio with lush grass, sprinkler system and newer fences in the back and front yard. VERY Close to Whitwood Town Center with plenty of shopping and restaurants. Easy walking distance to Parnell Park.