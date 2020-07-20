All apartments in West Hollywood
970 Palm Avenue

970 Palm Avenue · No Longer Available
West Hollywood
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Location

970 Palm Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This is a "must see" and will go fast ! Professionally Just painted & Beautifully updated 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo in the heart of West Hollywood Norma Triangle neighborhood. This top floor property has unobstructed views of the city and the famous Pacific Design Center. The kitchen features stainless appliances .Hardwood and tile floors throughout. Master bedroom has closets by California Closets and tree top views.Walking distance to shops and restaurants in downtown West Hollywood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 970 Palm Avenue have any available units?
970 Palm Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
Is 970 Palm Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
970 Palm Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 970 Palm Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 970 Palm Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 970 Palm Avenue offer parking?
No, 970 Palm Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 970 Palm Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 970 Palm Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 970 Palm Avenue have a pool?
No, 970 Palm Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 970 Palm Avenue have accessible units?
No, 970 Palm Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 970 Palm Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 970 Palm Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 970 Palm Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 970 Palm Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
