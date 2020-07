Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal oven Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym pool hot tub

Super secure. Top floor unit in the south east corner in the highly sought-after Courtyards complex.2 beds, 2 baths. Newly painted and carpeted. Bright, and quiet with cathedral ceilings. Living here is like living in a fabulously-appointed hotel with Pool, Spa, Exercise room, Library and Clubhouse at residents disposal. Located within walking distance to a wide variety of restaurants, the sunset strip, and 2 major supermarkets.