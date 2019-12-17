All apartments in West Hollywood
940 Larrabee St

940 N Larrabee St · No Longer Available
Location

940 N Larrabee St, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedrooms starting at $3700 and up on 12 month lease/unfurnished

Short term/furnished available, call for pricing &#10114;&#10121; &#10117;&#10113;&#10116; &#10113;&#10120; &#10120;&#10115;

WALK IN CLOSET
WASHER DRYER IN UNIT
PARKING GATED (2 parking spaces included)
PETS OK
HARDWOOD FLOORS/TILE FLOORS
POOL/GYM
COMMUNITY OUTDOOR SPACE ON EACH FLOOR
CONVINIENT LOCATION

WALK SCORE 98 ****Between Sunset Blvd and Santa Monica Blvd great location for walking to nearby restaurants, gym, coffee shops, nightlife entertainment and so much more.

please note photos may not be of exact unit advertised - verify all info when inquiring-
license available upon request

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 940 Larrabee St have any available units?
940 Larrabee St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 940 Larrabee St have?
Some of 940 Larrabee St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 940 Larrabee St currently offering any rent specials?
940 Larrabee St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 940 Larrabee St pet-friendly?
Yes, 940 Larrabee St is pet friendly.
Does 940 Larrabee St offer parking?
Yes, 940 Larrabee St offers parking.
Does 940 Larrabee St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 940 Larrabee St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 940 Larrabee St have a pool?
Yes, 940 Larrabee St has a pool.
Does 940 Larrabee St have accessible units?
No, 940 Larrabee St does not have accessible units.
Does 940 Larrabee St have units with dishwashers?
No, 940 Larrabee St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 940 Larrabee St have units with air conditioning?
No, 940 Larrabee St does not have units with air conditioning.
