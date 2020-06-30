930 N. Palm Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access pet friendly

*Price varies by duration of stay:



12+ month lease: $3,170* / mo

6 to 12 month lease: $3,295* / mo

2 to 6 month lease: $3,390* / mo

1 to 2 month lease: $3,650/ mo



* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 12% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.



This beautifully furnished 1 bedroom apartment in West Hollywood, is available and ideal for mid to long-term stays (1-12+ months). (id 34)



Key features



-Designer and custom made furniture

-Full kitchen equipment

-Quality 5-star hotel mattress, linen & towels

-Wide-screen TV, wifi speaker, coffee maker



Support & Services



-Access to our mobile app

-Maintenance

-Cleaning and laundry on demand

-Bills Handling



Building



-Swimming Pool

-Fitness Center

-Hot tub

-In-floor washer & dryer

-Parking garage

-Pet-friendly



Location & POI Distance



This apartment is situated in West Hollywood, one of Los Angeles most exciting neighborhoods. WeHo, as the locals call it, has no shortage of restaurants, shopping and eclectic nightlife. From music venues along Sunset Boulevard to unmissable landmarks on Sunset Strip, the area will certainly keep you on your toes with a variety of activities. Dont miss the opportunity for an unforgettable Runyon Canyon hike to take in Hollywood from a new angle.



Building amenities may have an extra cost.