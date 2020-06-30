All apartments in West Hollywood
Last updated September 13 2019 at 8:54 AM

930 N. Palm Avenue

930 N Palm Ave · No Longer Available
Location

930 N Palm Ave, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $3,170* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $3,295* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $3,390* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $3,650/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 12% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

This beautifully furnished 1 bedroom apartment in West Hollywood, is available and ideal for mid to long-term stays (1-12+ months). (id 34)

Key features

-Designer and custom made furniture
-Full kitchen equipment
-Quality 5-star hotel mattress, linen & towels
-Wide-screen TV, wifi speaker, coffee maker

Support & Services

-Access to our mobile app
-Maintenance
-Cleaning and laundry on demand
-Bills Handling

Building

-Swimming Pool
-Fitness Center
-Hot tub
-In-floor washer & dryer
-Parking garage
-Pet-friendly

Location & POI Distance

This apartment is situated in West Hollywood, one of Los Angeles most exciting neighborhoods. WeHo, as the locals call it, has no shortage of restaurants, shopping and eclectic nightlife. From music venues along Sunset Boulevard to unmissable landmarks on Sunset Strip, the area will certainly keep you on your toes with a variety of activities. Dont miss the opportunity for an unforgettable Runyon Canyon hike to take in Hollywood from a new angle.

Building amenities may have an extra cost.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 930 N. Palm Avenue have any available units?
930 N. Palm Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 930 N. Palm Avenue have?
Some of 930 N. Palm Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 930 N. Palm Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
930 N. Palm Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 N. Palm Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 930 N. Palm Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 930 N. Palm Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 930 N. Palm Avenue offers parking.
Does 930 N. Palm Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 930 N. Palm Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 N. Palm Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 930 N. Palm Avenue has a pool.
Does 930 N. Palm Avenue have accessible units?
No, 930 N. Palm Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 930 N. Palm Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 930 N. Palm Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 930 N. Palm Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 930 N. Palm Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
