911 N Harper Ave 5

This spacious, chic and bright upper floor 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom is in the heart of West Hollywood. This space is conveniently located within walking distance of the Metro-station, Gelson's, Trader Joe's, several designer and vintage shops, countless art galleries, coffee shops and a cosy community park. The apartment was recently remodeled, yet has retained its original charm and character. The building includes 8-units and this unit comes with an assigned parking space. Hot water, cold water, trash and gardening are included in the lease. Tenants pay for Gas and electricity.

