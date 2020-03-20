9032 PHYLLIS Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Charming home on corner lot located in great (Norma Triangle) neighborhood. 2 BD 1.75 Bath with a Den/ dining room that leads out through French doors to deck overlooking a gorgeous landscaped back yard perfect for entertaining with brick patio and grass lawn. Hardwood floors throughout, some City lights view and marble fireplace in the living room. Remodeled bathrooms and kitchen. Granite counters with newer appliances. Laundry inside house and a single car garage. Great neighborhood located moments to Sunset Blvd, Soho house, Sunset Plaza and Beverly Hills. Spa in landscaped yard (tenants responsibility to maintain.)