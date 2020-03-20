All apartments in West Hollywood
Last updated February 28 2020 at 8:07 AM

9032 PHYLLIS Avenue

9032 Phyllis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9032 Phyllis Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Charming home on corner lot located in great (Norma Triangle) neighborhood. 2 BD 1.75 Bath with a Den/ dining room that leads out through French doors to deck overlooking a gorgeous landscaped back yard perfect for entertaining with brick patio and grass lawn. Hardwood floors throughout, some City lights view and marble fireplace in the living room. Remodeled bathrooms and kitchen. Granite counters with newer appliances. Laundry inside house and a single car garage. Great neighborhood located moments to Sunset Blvd, Soho house, Sunset Plaza and Beverly Hills. Spa in landscaped yard (tenants responsibility to maintain.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9032 PHYLLIS Avenue have any available units?
9032 PHYLLIS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 9032 PHYLLIS Avenue have?
Some of 9032 PHYLLIS Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9032 PHYLLIS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9032 PHYLLIS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9032 PHYLLIS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9032 PHYLLIS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 9032 PHYLLIS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9032 PHYLLIS Avenue offers parking.
Does 9032 PHYLLIS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9032 PHYLLIS Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9032 PHYLLIS Avenue have a pool?
No, 9032 PHYLLIS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9032 PHYLLIS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9032 PHYLLIS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9032 PHYLLIS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9032 PHYLLIS Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9032 PHYLLIS Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9032 PHYLLIS Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
