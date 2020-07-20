9028 Dicks Street

Amenities

Custom, luxurious, ultra-modern, and stylish, this home is an entertainer’s delight that is sure to impress. Located adjacent to Beverly Hills and in the heart of prestigious Norma Triangle in the City of West Hollywood, this home features 3 beds, 2.5 baths w permitted office/workout room, game room, resort like pool, deck area, and an enclosed yard. The updated kitchen features custom built in cabinets, high end Bosch stainless steel appliances and wine fridge. The living spaces are laid out in a bright and open floor layout with high ceilings, recessed lighting, high grade wood flooring and fireplace. The bathrooms have been upgraded with ultra-modern designer touches with dual vanities, high end finishes and separate tub and shower. The master bedroom features a large walk in closet with custom built in organizers, a sliding glass door and private patio area. Lease includes landscaping and pool maintenance, includes a security camera monitoring system and 2 gated driveway parking spots. Do not miss this opportunity to live in a private oasis in the middle of the Westside.