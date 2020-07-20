All apartments in West Hollywood
9028 Dicks Street

9028 Dicks Street · No Longer Available
Location

9028 Dicks Street, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
Custom, luxurious, ultra-modern, and stylish, this home is an entertainer’s delight that is sure to impress. Located adjacent to Beverly Hills and in the heart of prestigious Norma Triangle in the City of West Hollywood, this home features 3 beds, 2.5 baths w permitted office/workout room, game room, resort like pool, deck area, and an enclosed yard. The updated kitchen features custom built in cabinets, high end Bosch stainless steel appliances and wine fridge. The living spaces are laid out in a bright and open floor layout with high ceilings, recessed lighting, high grade wood flooring and fireplace. The bathrooms have been upgraded with ultra-modern designer touches with dual vanities, high end finishes and separate tub and shower. The master bedroom features a large walk in closet with custom built in organizers, a sliding glass door and private patio area. Lease includes landscaping and pool maintenance, includes a security camera monitoring system and 2 gated driveway parking spots. Do not miss this opportunity to live in a private oasis in the middle of the Westside.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9028 Dicks Street have any available units?
9028 Dicks Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 9028 Dicks Street have?
Some of 9028 Dicks Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9028 Dicks Street currently offering any rent specials?
9028 Dicks Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9028 Dicks Street pet-friendly?
No, 9028 Dicks Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 9028 Dicks Street offer parking?
Yes, 9028 Dicks Street offers parking.
Does 9028 Dicks Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9028 Dicks Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9028 Dicks Street have a pool?
Yes, 9028 Dicks Street has a pool.
Does 9028 Dicks Street have accessible units?
No, 9028 Dicks Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9028 Dicks Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9028 Dicks Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 9028 Dicks Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9028 Dicks Street does not have units with air conditioning.
