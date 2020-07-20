9019 LLOYD Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking pool bbq/grill internet access

Available short or long term! Fully furnished, beautiful renovation by a top interior designer. Rustic, European charm with all the modern day amenities. Close to the action of Robertson Blvd and West Hollywood, but set back on a quiet street. The spacious main house features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms plus a basement with full bathroom. Just on the other side of the pool, the light and bright pool house studio is another bedroom and has a full renovated bathroom as well. A total of 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms! Plush bedding in every bedroom, high-speed wireless internet throughout the house. Reclaimed brick and ivy drape the grounds. The fully stocked eat-in kitchen opens to the sunny heated pool and shady BBQ area. Two off-street spaces but walk to countless fantastic restaurants, bars, hotels, coffee shops, stores, supermarkets . . .