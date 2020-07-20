All apartments in West Hollywood
West Hollywood, CA
9019 LLOYD Place
Last updated March 22 2019 at 10:06 PM

9019 LLOYD Place

9019 W Lloyd Pl · No Longer Available
Location

9019 W Lloyd Pl, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Available short or long term! Fully furnished, beautiful renovation by a top interior designer. Rustic, European charm with all the modern day amenities. Close to the action of Robertson Blvd and West Hollywood, but set back on a quiet street. The spacious main house features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms plus a basement with full bathroom. Just on the other side of the pool, the light and bright pool house studio is another bedroom and has a full renovated bathroom as well. A total of 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms! Plush bedding in every bedroom, high-speed wireless internet throughout the house. Reclaimed brick and ivy drape the grounds. The fully stocked eat-in kitchen opens to the sunny heated pool and shady BBQ area. Two off-street spaces but walk to countless fantastic restaurants, bars, hotels, coffee shops, stores, supermarkets . . .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9019 LLOYD Place have any available units?
9019 LLOYD Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 9019 LLOYD Place have?
Some of 9019 LLOYD Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9019 LLOYD Place currently offering any rent specials?
9019 LLOYD Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9019 LLOYD Place pet-friendly?
No, 9019 LLOYD Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 9019 LLOYD Place offer parking?
Yes, 9019 LLOYD Place offers parking.
Does 9019 LLOYD Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9019 LLOYD Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9019 LLOYD Place have a pool?
Yes, 9019 LLOYD Place has a pool.
Does 9019 LLOYD Place have accessible units?
No, 9019 LLOYD Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9019 LLOYD Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9019 LLOYD Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 9019 LLOYD Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 9019 LLOYD Place does not have units with air conditioning.
