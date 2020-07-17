All apartments in West Hollywood
Find more places like 9005 CYNTHIA Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
9005 CYNTHIA Street
Last updated October 10 2019 at 9:05 PM

9005 CYNTHIA Street

9005 W Cynthia St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Hollywood
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9005 W Cynthia St, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
internet access
Newly renovated, open floorpan on the top floor sharing no common walls very private and quiet. Elevator right outside your front door. Kitchen has quartz countertops, glass subway tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher, fridge oven/stove. Kitchen opens to large living room and balcony, that has some hillside and pool views. Balcony is also accessible from bedroom. Bedroom has good size walk in closet that includes newly added washer/dryer and a separate mirrored closet. Bath has double sinks, glass enclosed shower. Property was just painted. This unit comes with 2 side by side parking spaces and all utilities including basic cable are included, except internet which is not included. Walk to Soho house and restaurants and shops in the heart of West Hollywood and The Sunset Strip...Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9005 CYNTHIA Street have any available units?
9005 CYNTHIA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 9005 CYNTHIA Street have?
Some of 9005 CYNTHIA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9005 CYNTHIA Street currently offering any rent specials?
9005 CYNTHIA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9005 CYNTHIA Street pet-friendly?
No, 9005 CYNTHIA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 9005 CYNTHIA Street offer parking?
Yes, 9005 CYNTHIA Street offers parking.
Does 9005 CYNTHIA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9005 CYNTHIA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9005 CYNTHIA Street have a pool?
Yes, 9005 CYNTHIA Street has a pool.
Does 9005 CYNTHIA Street have accessible units?
No, 9005 CYNTHIA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9005 CYNTHIA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9005 CYNTHIA Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 9005 CYNTHIA Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9005 CYNTHIA Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mediterranean Village West Hollywood
840 N. Larrabee St.
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Angelene
915 North La Brea Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90038
Avalon West Hollywood
7316 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
The Camden
1540 N Vine St
West Hollywood, CA 90028
Villa Sevilla
1342 North Harper Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Domain WeHo
7141 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Modera Hollywood
6775 Selma Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90028
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard
West Hollywood, CA 90069

Similar Pages

West Hollywood 1 BedroomsWest Hollywood 2 Bedrooms
West Hollywood Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Hollywood Pet Friendly Places
West Hollywood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CA
Culver City, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts