9005 CYNTHIA Street

Newly renovated, open floorpan on the top floor sharing no common walls very private and quiet. Elevator right outside your front door. Kitchen has quartz countertops, glass subway tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher, fridge oven/stove. Kitchen opens to large living room and balcony, that has some hillside and pool views. Balcony is also accessible from bedroom. Bedroom has good size walk in closet that includes newly added washer/dryer and a separate mirrored closet. Bath has double sinks, glass enclosed shower. Property was just painted. This unit comes with 2 side by side parking spaces and all utilities including basic cable are included, except internet which is not included. Walk to Soho house and restaurants and shops in the heart of West Hollywood and The Sunset Strip...Welcome Home!