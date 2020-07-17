All apartments in West Hollywood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8960 LLOYD Place

8960 W Lloyd Pl · No Longer Available
Location

8960 W Lloyd Pl, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
Located in highly coveted Norma Triangle is this completely renovated 2 story State of Art custom house. Be the first tenants to enjoy this modern,light filled private oasis. A 3bd/3ba plus separate 1bd/1ba guesthouse is fully automated and can be run remotely. Features include secure gate/home system with alarm and security cameras, off street parking for 3 vehicles & wiring for 2 electric cars.There is a sound system throughout house, tankless waterheater & individual room controlled air/heat. The masterbath has a soaking tub and 'steamroom' shower. The stainless steel kitchen has gorgeous labradorite granite counters and Wolf & Subzero appliances. Both the upstairs master balcony & downstairs back deck have retractible awnings and look out on the fantastic back entertainment patio.There is a custom built firepit with seating, outdoor kitchen with BBQ, fridge, bar seating and an in ground Onsan spa complete with multicolored light options.You will never leave home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8960 LLOYD Place have any available units?
8960 LLOYD Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 8960 LLOYD Place have?
Some of 8960 LLOYD Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8960 LLOYD Place currently offering any rent specials?
8960 LLOYD Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8960 LLOYD Place pet-friendly?
No, 8960 LLOYD Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 8960 LLOYD Place offer parking?
Yes, 8960 LLOYD Place offers parking.
Does 8960 LLOYD Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8960 LLOYD Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8960 LLOYD Place have a pool?
No, 8960 LLOYD Place does not have a pool.
Does 8960 LLOYD Place have accessible units?
No, 8960 LLOYD Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8960 LLOYD Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8960 LLOYD Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 8960 LLOYD Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 8960 LLOYD Place does not have units with air conditioning.
