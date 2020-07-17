8960 LLOYD Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill hot tub

Located in highly coveted Norma Triangle is this completely renovated 2 story State of Art custom house. Be the first tenants to enjoy this modern,light filled private oasis. A 3bd/3ba plus separate 1bd/1ba guesthouse is fully automated and can be run remotely. Features include secure gate/home system with alarm and security cameras, off street parking for 3 vehicles & wiring for 2 electric cars.There is a sound system throughout house, tankless waterheater & individual room controlled air/heat. The masterbath has a soaking tub and 'steamroom' shower. The stainless steel kitchen has gorgeous labradorite granite counters and Wolf & Subzero appliances. Both the upstairs master balcony & downstairs back deck have retractible awnings and look out on the fantastic back entertainment patio.There is a custom built firepit with seating, outdoor kitchen with BBQ, fridge, bar seating and an in ground Onsan spa complete with multicolored light options.You will never leave home!