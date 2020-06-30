All apartments in West Hollywood
8960 Cynthia St
8960 Cynthia St

8960 W Cynthia St · No Longer Available
Location

8960 W Cynthia St, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Luxury modern, sparkling clean and beautifully furnished condo in the heart of West Hollywood.

The ultimate of LA living, stone throw away from Beverly Hills, the party life of WeHo, walking distance to historic Sunset Strip, restaurants, bars, shops on Robertson, yet nestled in a quiet tree-lined exclusive community called Norma Triangle.

The most walkable area of LA!!!

Amenities:
Pool in the building
Washer/Dryer Combo in unit
Patio/balcony
Gorgeous hardwood floors
Designer bathroom
Secured building
Gated parking garage
Permit for street parking
Washer & Dryer on the floor
Modern kitchen appliances
Amazing view

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8960 Cynthia St have any available units?
8960 Cynthia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 8960 Cynthia St have?
Some of 8960 Cynthia St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8960 Cynthia St currently offering any rent specials?
8960 Cynthia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8960 Cynthia St pet-friendly?
No, 8960 Cynthia St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 8960 Cynthia St offer parking?
Yes, 8960 Cynthia St offers parking.
Does 8960 Cynthia St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8960 Cynthia St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8960 Cynthia St have a pool?
Yes, 8960 Cynthia St has a pool.
Does 8960 Cynthia St have accessible units?
No, 8960 Cynthia St does not have accessible units.
Does 8960 Cynthia St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8960 Cynthia St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8960 Cynthia St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8960 Cynthia St does not have units with air conditioning.
