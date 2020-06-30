8960 Cynthia St

Amenities

Luxury modern, sparkling clean and beautifully furnished condo in the heart of West Hollywood.



The ultimate of LA living, stone throw away from Beverly Hills, the party life of WeHo, walking distance to historic Sunset Strip, restaurants, bars, shops on Robertson, yet nestled in a quiet tree-lined exclusive community called Norma Triangle.



The most walkable area of LA!!!



Amenities:

Pool in the building

Washer/Dryer Combo in unit

Patio/balcony

Gorgeous hardwood floors

Designer bathroom

Secured building

Gated parking garage

Permit for street parking

Washer & Dryer on the floor

Modern kitchen appliances

Amazing view