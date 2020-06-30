8960 Cynthia St

Amenities
Luxury modern, sparkling clean and beautifully furnished condo in the heart of West Hollywood.
The ultimate of LA living, stone throw away from Beverly Hills, the party life of WeHo, walking distance to historic Sunset Strip, restaurants, bars, shops on Robertson, yet nestled in a quiet tree-lined exclusive community called Norma Triangle.
The most walkable area of LA!!!
Amenities:
Pool in the building
Washer/Dryer Combo in unit
Patio/balcony
Gorgeous hardwood floors
Designer bathroom
Secured building
Gated parking garage
Permit for street parking
Modern kitchen appliances
Amazing view