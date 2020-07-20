All apartments in West Hollywood
8920 CYNTHIA Street

Location

8920 Cynthia Street, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Prime WEHO gated mini compound retreat with spectacular private pool w/spa, outdoor entertainment cabana w/ fireplace & aquarium. This designer remodeled guest house offers 600 sq. ft. with one bedroom,one bath. The best location for all things "LA". Enter this modern oasis and you will never want to leave. Private gated driveway and parking. Washer/dryer 3 steps from your front door. Walking distance to the hippest boutiques and restaurants on Sunset Plaza. Hugo Boss, Armani, Zadig and Voltaire, Boa Steakhouse, Soho House, and Sunset Marquis just to name a few. Equinox, Soul Cycle and Hot Pilates for the workout enthusiast are right now the street. All utilities, cable, property maintenance are included. Separate 1675 Sq Ft main house NOT Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8920 CYNTHIA Street have any available units?
8920 CYNTHIA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 8920 CYNTHIA Street have?
Some of 8920 CYNTHIA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8920 CYNTHIA Street currently offering any rent specials?
8920 CYNTHIA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8920 CYNTHIA Street pet-friendly?
No, 8920 CYNTHIA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 8920 CYNTHIA Street offer parking?
Yes, 8920 CYNTHIA Street offers parking.
Does 8920 CYNTHIA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8920 CYNTHIA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8920 CYNTHIA Street have a pool?
Yes, 8920 CYNTHIA Street has a pool.
Does 8920 CYNTHIA Street have accessible units?
No, 8920 CYNTHIA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8920 CYNTHIA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8920 CYNTHIA Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 8920 CYNTHIA Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8920 CYNTHIA Street does not have units with air conditioning.
