8920 CYNTHIA Street

Prime WEHO gated mini compound retreat with spectacular private pool w/spa, outdoor entertainment cabana w/ fireplace & aquarium. This designer remodeled guest house offers 600 sq. ft. with one bedroom,one bath. The best location for all things "LA". Enter this modern oasis and you will never want to leave. Private gated driveway and parking. Washer/dryer 3 steps from your front door. Walking distance to the hippest boutiques and restaurants on Sunset Plaza. Hugo Boss, Armani, Zadig and Voltaire, Boa Steakhouse, Soho House, and Sunset Marquis just to name a few. Equinox, Soul Cycle and Hot Pilates for the workout enthusiast are right now the street. All utilities, cable, property maintenance are included. Separate 1675 Sq Ft main house NOT Included