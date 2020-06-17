8860 CYNTHIA Street

Amenities

Charming 1940s traditional duplex in the heart of WEHO. This one has it all. Top floor home with a gated private garden that doubles as parking. Character touches include wood floors and original tiled bath. Updated with central heat and A/C, newer stove, dishwasher, tankless water heater, and washer/dryer. Great location - a short distance to West Hollywood and Sunset strip nightlife, restaurants, and shops. 24 hours notice to show but available immediately. Contact Mark.Meyer@Compass.com for questions and showing requests.