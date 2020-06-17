All apartments in West Hollywood
Find more places like 8860 CYNTHIA Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
8860 CYNTHIA Street
Last updated March 6 2020 at 2:39 AM

8860 CYNTHIA Street

8860 Cynthia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Hollywood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8860 Cynthia Street, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 1940s traditional duplex in the heart of WEHO. This one has it all. Top floor home with a gated private garden that doubles as parking. Character touches include wood floors and original tiled bath. Updated with central heat and A/C, newer stove, dishwasher, tankless water heater, and washer/dryer. Great location - a short distance to West Hollywood and Sunset strip nightlife, restaurants, and shops. 24 hours notice to show but available immediately. Contact Mark.Meyer@Compass.com for questions and showing requests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8860 CYNTHIA Street have any available units?
8860 CYNTHIA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 8860 CYNTHIA Street have?
Some of 8860 CYNTHIA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8860 CYNTHIA Street currently offering any rent specials?
8860 CYNTHIA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8860 CYNTHIA Street pet-friendly?
No, 8860 CYNTHIA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 8860 CYNTHIA Street offer parking?
Yes, 8860 CYNTHIA Street offers parking.
Does 8860 CYNTHIA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8860 CYNTHIA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8860 CYNTHIA Street have a pool?
No, 8860 CYNTHIA Street does not have a pool.
Does 8860 CYNTHIA Street have accessible units?
No, 8860 CYNTHIA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8860 CYNTHIA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8860 CYNTHIA Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 8860 CYNTHIA Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8860 CYNTHIA Street has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mediterranean Village West Hollywood
840 N. Larrabee St.
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Empire at Norton
8017 Norton Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Via at Sunset Plaza
1124 N Sherbourne Dr
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Avalon West Hollywood
7316 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
The Camden
1540 N Vine St
West Hollywood, CA 90028
Domain WeHo
7141 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Modera Hollywood
6775 Selma Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90028
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard
West Hollywood, CA 90069

Similar Pages

West Hollywood 1 BedroomsWest Hollywood 2 Bedrooms
West Hollywood Apartments with ParkingWest Hollywood Pet Friendly Places
West Hollywood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA
Palmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts