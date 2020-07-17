All apartments in West Hollywood
West Hollywood, CA
8850 CYNTHIA Street
Last updated June 11 2019 at 2:07 PM

8850 CYNTHIA Street

8850 Cynthia Street · No Longer Available
West Hollywood
Location

8850 Cynthia Street, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Fully furnished lease in the heart of West Hollywood. Sunny upstairs home with views to the hills -- plus a gated garden! Character meets modern conveniences with a remodeled kitchen and full bath, washer/dryer, heat/AC and tastefully furnished including kitchen, linens, and electronics. Utilities, internet, and basic cable provided. Weekly housekeeping available for additional fee. Location is super convenient to Sunset Strip, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Hollywood, Pacific Design Center, multiple restaurants/bar, and area studios. Contact Mark.Meyer@Compass.com or 310.365.8565 for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8850 CYNTHIA Street have any available units?
8850 CYNTHIA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 8850 CYNTHIA Street have?
Some of 8850 CYNTHIA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8850 CYNTHIA Street currently offering any rent specials?
8850 CYNTHIA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8850 CYNTHIA Street pet-friendly?
No, 8850 CYNTHIA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 8850 CYNTHIA Street offer parking?
No, 8850 CYNTHIA Street does not offer parking.
Does 8850 CYNTHIA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8850 CYNTHIA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8850 CYNTHIA Street have a pool?
No, 8850 CYNTHIA Street does not have a pool.
Does 8850 CYNTHIA Street have accessible units?
No, 8850 CYNTHIA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8850 CYNTHIA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8850 CYNTHIA Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 8850 CYNTHIA Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8850 CYNTHIA Street has units with air conditioning.
