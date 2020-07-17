8850 CYNTHIA Street

Amenities

Fully furnished lease in the heart of West Hollywood. Sunny upstairs home with views to the hills -- plus a gated garden! Character meets modern conveniences with a remodeled kitchen and full bath, washer/dryer, heat/AC and tastefully furnished including kitchen, linens, and electronics. Utilities, internet, and basic cable provided. Weekly housekeeping available for additional fee. Location is super convenient to Sunset Strip, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Hollywood, Pacific Design Center, multiple restaurants/bar, and area studios. Contact Mark.Meyer@Compass.com or 310.365.8565 for more details.