8842 DORRINGTON Avenue

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace media room

Immaculate Spanish bungalow in the most sought after neighborhood in Los Angeles...West Hollywood West. Completely remodeled, jewel of a home, with beautiful finishes. Bright, open and airy, with an elegant modern aesthetic. With 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, this beauty spares no expense throughout its many upgrades, with a new media room currently replacing a detached guest bedroom. Close to all the best restaurants, nightlife and shopping, yet on a very quiet and peaceful street. Enjoy the private outdoor dining area surrounded by beautifully manicured hedges and vines. Owner is willing to install a gate around the property if tenant wishes at list price only.