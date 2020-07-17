8842 DORRINGTON Avenue

Amenities
Immaculate Spanish bungalow in the most sought after neighborhood in Los Angeles...West Hollywood West. Completely remodeled, jewel of a home, with beautiful finishes. Bright, open and airy, with an elegant modern aesthetic. With 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, this beauty spares no expense throughout its many upgrades, with a new media room currently replacing a detached guest bedroom. Close to all the best restaurants, nightlife and shopping, yet on a very quiet and peaceful street. Enjoy the private outdoor dining area surrounded by beautifully manicured hedges and vines. Owner is willing to install a gate around the property if tenant wishes at list price only.