All apartments in West Hollywood
Find more places like 8842 DORRINGTON Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
8842 DORRINGTON Avenue
Last updated March 30 2020 at 2:03 PM

8842 DORRINGTON Avenue

8842 Dorrington Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Hollywood
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8842 Dorrington Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90048
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Immaculate Spanish bungalow in the most sought after neighborhood in Los Angeles...West Hollywood West. Completely remodeled, jewel of a home, with beautiful finishes. Bright, open and airy, with an elegant modern aesthetic. With 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, this beauty spares no expense throughout its many upgrades, with a new media room currently replacing a detached guest bedroom. Close to all the best restaurants, nightlife and shopping, yet on a very quiet and peaceful street. Enjoy the private outdoor dining area surrounded by beautifully manicured hedges and vines. Owner is willing to install a gate around the property if tenant wishes at list price only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8842 DORRINGTON Avenue have any available units?
8842 DORRINGTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 8842 DORRINGTON Avenue have?
Some of 8842 DORRINGTON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8842 DORRINGTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8842 DORRINGTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8842 DORRINGTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8842 DORRINGTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 8842 DORRINGTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8842 DORRINGTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 8842 DORRINGTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8842 DORRINGTON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8842 DORRINGTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 8842 DORRINGTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8842 DORRINGTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8842 DORRINGTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8842 DORRINGTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8842 DORRINGTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 8842 DORRINGTON Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8842 DORRINGTON Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crescent at West Hollywood
1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Villa Francisca
930 North Palm Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Mediterranean Village West Hollywood
840 N. Larrabee St.
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Angelene
915 North La Brea Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90038
Avalon West Hollywood
7316 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
The Camden
1540 N Vine St
West Hollywood, CA 90028
Modera Hollywood
6775 Selma Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90028
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard
West Hollywood, CA 90069

Similar Pages

West Hollywood 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWest Hollywood 2 Bedroom Apartments
West Hollywood Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Hollywood Pet Friendly Apartments
West Hollywood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CA
Culver City, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts