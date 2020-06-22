880 Hilldale Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

--Rare 2/2.5 townhome with side by side parking and inside laundry. Beautifully renovated townhome in the most prime location in West Hollywood's "Norma Triangle.”—walk to Pavillions. This end unit is a like a private home with only one shared wall and open floor plan with plenty of natural light and a very large private patio off the living space. The remodeled kitchen has stainless appliances and ample storage and counter space. There are two separate bedroom suites upstairs and a powder room downstairs, custom cabinets and closets offer ample storage -- fireplace in the living room. Building amenities include a community pool, a gated parking garage and a security gate. Call for inquiries regarding pets. This location is just a few blocks from West Hollywood, Sunset Strip and Melrose restaurants, nightlife, and shopping. A rare offering in one the best locations. Schedule a showing today to view the wonderful features for yourself!