West Hollywood, CA
880 Hilldale Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:21 AM

880 Hilldale Avenue

880 Hilldale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

880 Hilldale Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
--Rare 2/2.5 townhome with side by side parking and inside laundry. Beautifully renovated townhome in the most prime location in West Hollywood's "Norma Triangle.”—walk to Pavillions. This end unit is a like a private home with only one shared wall and open floor plan with plenty of natural light and a very large private patio off the living space. The remodeled kitchen has stainless appliances and ample storage and counter space. There are two separate bedroom suites upstairs and a powder room downstairs, custom cabinets and closets offer ample storage -- fireplace in the living room. Building amenities include a community pool, a gated parking garage and a security gate. Call for inquiries regarding pets. This location is just a few blocks from West Hollywood, Sunset Strip and Melrose restaurants, nightlife, and shopping. A rare offering in one the best locations. Schedule a showing today to view the wonderful features for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 880 Hilldale Avenue have any available units?
880 Hilldale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 880 Hilldale Avenue have?
Some of 880 Hilldale Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 880 Hilldale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
880 Hilldale Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 880 Hilldale Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 880 Hilldale Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 880 Hilldale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 880 Hilldale Avenue does offer parking.
Does 880 Hilldale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 880 Hilldale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 880 Hilldale Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 880 Hilldale Avenue has a pool.
Does 880 Hilldale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 880 Hilldale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 880 Hilldale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 880 Hilldale Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 880 Hilldale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 880 Hilldale Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
