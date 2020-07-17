8787 SHOREHAM Drive

Amenities

Spectacular Hollywood Hills view condo in the exclusive and iconic Shoreham Towers. This spacious home in the sky features unobstructed jet liner VIEWS. Head on views of Downtown, Hollywood Hills, and the entire Sunset Strip alive at your feet. The contemporary, spacious interior features a chefs Kitchen that opens to the enormous Great Room. Perfect for outdoor California living, the views are framed by floor to ceiling disappearing walls of glass that open out to the terraces with the whole city below. The huge Master features walk-in closet, dual vanity, spa tub, and an enormous steam shower. The guest bathroom is off the guest bedroom and features a large rain shower. Valet parking included. The full service building includes a lovely heated pool and spa. All utilities, even internet and cable, are included!