Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8787 SHOREHAM Drive

8787 W Shoreham Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8787 W Shoreham Dr, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
valet service
Spectacular Hollywood Hills view condo in the exclusive and iconic Shoreham Towers. This spacious home in the sky features unobstructed jet liner VIEWS. Head on views of Downtown, Hollywood Hills, and the entire Sunset Strip alive at your feet. The contemporary, spacious interior features a chefs Kitchen that opens to the enormous Great Room. Perfect for outdoor California living, the views are framed by floor to ceiling disappearing walls of glass that open out to the terraces with the whole city below. The huge Master features walk-in closet, dual vanity, spa tub, and an enormous steam shower. The guest bathroom is off the guest bedroom and features a large rain shower. Valet parking included. The full service building includes a lovely heated pool and spa. All utilities, even internet and cable, are included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8787 SHOREHAM Drive have any available units?
8787 SHOREHAM Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 8787 SHOREHAM Drive have?
Some of 8787 SHOREHAM Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8787 SHOREHAM Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8787 SHOREHAM Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8787 SHOREHAM Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8787 SHOREHAM Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 8787 SHOREHAM Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8787 SHOREHAM Drive offers parking.
Does 8787 SHOREHAM Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8787 SHOREHAM Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8787 SHOREHAM Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8787 SHOREHAM Drive has a pool.
Does 8787 SHOREHAM Drive have accessible units?
No, 8787 SHOREHAM Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8787 SHOREHAM Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8787 SHOREHAM Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8787 SHOREHAM Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8787 SHOREHAM Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
