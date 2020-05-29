All apartments in West Hollywood
8730 Holloway Dr

8730 Holloway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8730 Holloway Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/29130d4063 ----
We are proud to offer newly renovated apartment on the second floor of a 16 unit building with control access, onsite laundry, almost 700 squarefeet and ONE PARKING SPACE. Located on one of the most desirable streets in West Hollywood walking distance to Santa Monica Blvd and Sunset. Nearby restaurants and shopping include, the Pali House Hotel, CVC, Barney\'s Beanery, Trader Joe\'s, Gelson\'s and 24 hour fitness. The apartment has ample closet space and features hardwood floors in living room/bedroom/hall and newly installed modern floors in kitchen and bath. Bathroom has tile walls, vanity, new bathtub and all new fixtures. The newly remodeled kitchen has new floors, quartz counter tops, tumbled stone backsplashes, new stainless steel stove, stainless steel sink and stainless steel microwave. Unit is located in a well maintained building in West Hollywood and is ready for immediate occupancy.

Apartment is available immediately. Maximum weight for pet is under 35 lbs and must be approved by the management. **ALL BRAND NEW DISHWASHER, STOVE, AND REFRIGERATOR**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8730 Holloway Dr have any available units?
8730 Holloway Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 8730 Holloway Dr have?
Some of 8730 Holloway Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8730 Holloway Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8730 Holloway Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8730 Holloway Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8730 Holloway Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8730 Holloway Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8730 Holloway Dr does offer parking.
Does 8730 Holloway Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8730 Holloway Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8730 Holloway Dr have a pool?
No, 8730 Holloway Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8730 Holloway Dr have accessible units?
No, 8730 Holloway Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8730 Holloway Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8730 Holloway Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 8730 Holloway Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8730 Holloway Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
