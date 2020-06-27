All apartments in West Hollywood
Last updated September 19 2019 at 3:10 AM

8709 ROSEWOOD Avenue

8709 Rosewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8709 Rosewood Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90048
West Hollywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Custom built by designer this 2-story, 3 bedrooms, 3 bath contemporary in much sought after West Hollywood neighborhood is close to the boutiques on Beverly and Robertson Blvd, the shopping on Melrose, world-class dining and West Hollywood nightlife. This Contemporary Mediterranean features an open-plan concept with a gourmet kitchen, black granite counters, a walk-in pantry and breakfast bar, and center island. The family/great room combo opens to a private pool, spa, and large patio/lounge area with water feature. The luxurious master boasts a bedroom-sized walk-in closet and spa-like bath with separate tub/shower and double sinks. Soaring ceilings, custom stained hardwood floors, a fireplace, a second story private master retreat, two additional family sized bedrooms, a balcony off the 2nd bedroom with views, an attached garage and additional off-street parking complete this special offering.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8709 ROSEWOOD Avenue have any available units?
8709 ROSEWOOD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 8709 ROSEWOOD Avenue have?
Some of 8709 ROSEWOOD Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8709 ROSEWOOD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8709 ROSEWOOD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8709 ROSEWOOD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8709 ROSEWOOD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 8709 ROSEWOOD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8709 ROSEWOOD Avenue offers parking.
Does 8709 ROSEWOOD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8709 ROSEWOOD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8709 ROSEWOOD Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8709 ROSEWOOD Avenue has a pool.
Does 8709 ROSEWOOD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8709 ROSEWOOD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8709 ROSEWOOD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8709 ROSEWOOD Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8709 ROSEWOOD Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8709 ROSEWOOD Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
