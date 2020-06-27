8709 ROSEWOOD Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage walk in closets pool

Custom built by designer this 2-story, 3 bedrooms, 3 bath contemporary in much sought after West Hollywood neighborhood is close to the boutiques on Beverly and Robertson Blvd, the shopping on Melrose, world-class dining and West Hollywood nightlife. This Contemporary Mediterranean features an open-plan concept with a gourmet kitchen, black granite counters, a walk-in pantry and breakfast bar, and center island. The family/great room combo opens to a private pool, spa, and large patio/lounge area with water feature. The luxurious master boasts a bedroom-sized walk-in closet and spa-like bath with separate tub/shower and double sinks. Soaring ceilings, custom stained hardwood floors, a fireplace, a second story private master retreat, two additional family sized bedrooms, a balcony off the 2nd bedroom with views, an attached garage and additional off-street parking complete this special offering.