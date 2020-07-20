8704 SANTA MONICA Boulevard

Amenities

This ultra-rare 2-story penthouse sits atop a mixed-use building on Santa Monica Boulevard steps from West Hollywood's dazzling array of bars, restaurants and boutiques. Panoramic views stretch from the Hollywood Hills to Century City and encompass the colorful landmark buildings of the Pacific Design Center. A key-secured elevator lifts you directly from the parking area to your sleek just renovated penthouse; upgrades include light wood flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows, 2 en-suite bedrooms including the master suite, 2 chic baths, an oversized living/dining area, designer kitchen with solid-surface countertops, mosaic-tiled backsplash, and high-end stainless steel appliances. Luxe carpet, mirrored wardrobe doors and white and gray tile lend sophistication in select areas, and a main-level laundry area adds appreciated convenience. Take in the views from a large master suite that hosts a walk-in closet with custom built-in organizers, and an elegant bath with 2 sinks.