West Hollywood, CA
8704 SANTA MONICA Boulevard
Last updated April 24 2019 at 1:44 AM

8704 SANTA MONICA Boulevard

8704 Santa Monica Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

8704 Santa Monica Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
This ultra-rare 2-story penthouse sits atop a mixed-use building on Santa Monica Boulevard steps from West Hollywood's dazzling array of bars, restaurants and boutiques. Panoramic views stretch from the Hollywood Hills to Century City and encompass the colorful landmark buildings of the Pacific Design Center. A key-secured elevator lifts you directly from the parking area to your sleek just renovated penthouse; upgrades include light wood flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows, 2 en-suite bedrooms including the master suite, 2 chic baths, an oversized living/dining area, designer kitchen with solid-surface countertops, mosaic-tiled backsplash, and high-end stainless steel appliances. Luxe carpet, mirrored wardrobe doors and white and gray tile lend sophistication in select areas, and a main-level laundry area adds appreciated convenience. Take in the views from a large master suite that hosts a walk-in closet with custom built-in organizers, and an elegant bath with 2 sinks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8704 SANTA MONICA Boulevard have any available units?
8704 SANTA MONICA Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 8704 SANTA MONICA Boulevard have?
Some of 8704 SANTA MONICA Boulevard's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8704 SANTA MONICA Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
8704 SANTA MONICA Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8704 SANTA MONICA Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 8704 SANTA MONICA Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 8704 SANTA MONICA Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 8704 SANTA MONICA Boulevard offers parking.
Does 8704 SANTA MONICA Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8704 SANTA MONICA Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8704 SANTA MONICA Boulevard have a pool?
No, 8704 SANTA MONICA Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 8704 SANTA MONICA Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 8704 SANTA MONICA Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 8704 SANTA MONICA Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 8704 SANTA MONICA Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8704 SANTA MONICA Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 8704 SANTA MONICA Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
