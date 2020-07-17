All apartments in West Hollywood
Last updated April 2 2019 at 5:43 PM

8703 Rosewood Ave

8703 Rosewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8703 Rosewood Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90048
West Hollywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
key fob access
Step into this light and bright charming home, conveniently located in prime West Hollywood. ?Steps away from the most popular shops, restaurants and nightlife including Catch, Craig?s, The Ivy and Robertson Plaza. This unique property comes fully equipped with LED lighting throughout, NEST smart system, hardwood floors, modern fixtures, new kitchen appliances, Master suite with walk-in closet & balcony. Fully surrounded by greenery and hedges, you can have ultimate privacy while enjoying the sun filled backyard and pool. The home also has a state of the art security system, Smart Home controls, Keyless entry with direct access garage, and 4 car parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8703 Rosewood Ave have any available units?
8703 Rosewood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 8703 Rosewood Ave have?
Some of 8703 Rosewood Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8703 Rosewood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8703 Rosewood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8703 Rosewood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8703 Rosewood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 8703 Rosewood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8703 Rosewood Ave offers parking.
Does 8703 Rosewood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8703 Rosewood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8703 Rosewood Ave have a pool?
Yes, 8703 Rosewood Ave has a pool.
Does 8703 Rosewood Ave have accessible units?
No, 8703 Rosewood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8703 Rosewood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8703 Rosewood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8703 Rosewood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 8703 Rosewood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
