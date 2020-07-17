8703 Rosewood Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage key fob access

Step into this light and bright charming home, conveniently located in prime West Hollywood. ?Steps away from the most popular shops, restaurants and nightlife including Catch, Craig?s, The Ivy and Robertson Plaza. This unique property comes fully equipped with LED lighting throughout, NEST smart system, hardwood floors, modern fixtures, new kitchen appliances, Master suite with walk-in closet & balcony. Fully surrounded by greenery and hedges, you can have ultimate privacy while enjoying the sun filled backyard and pool. The home also has a state of the art security system, Smart Home controls, Keyless entry with direct access garage, and 4 car parking.