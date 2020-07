Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr gym

This cottage-like 2BR, 2BA unit sits at the rear of the lot & feels like the epitome of seclusion & privacy. Fireplace, Central air, Wood floors, recessed lighting, kitchen with stove, refrigerator, washer/dryer in unit. Large fenced patio looking out onto trees & greenery. Quiet shady street, close to Trader Joes, Rite Aid, 24 HR Fitness, Starbucks. Close to Santa Monica and Sunset Blvd.