8550 Holloway Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Prestigious highly desirable West Hollywood Condo in the heart of WEHO's upscale neighborhood between Sunset Plaza and Santa Monica Blvd. Completely Upgraded 1325 sq ft. 2+ bedrooms, 2 baths, master with en-suite double sink bathroom. Third room for office or den. In house washer/dryer with laundry area. Expansive living room opens to dining room with floor to ceiling windows to watch sun and moon rise. Enjoy panoramic city views with privacy from lush greenery and trees. Bright remodeled kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and built-in breakfast bar. Incredible amount of closets, cupboards, and storage. Gated secure parking with 2 spaces. Front-entry security system. 360-degree view rooftop for lounging, dining, sun tanning, and watching fireworks. Walking distance to the award-winning West Hollywood Elementary School, upscale restaurants and high-end shopping. Kid and pet friendly. Water included in rent.