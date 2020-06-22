All apartments in West Hollywood
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:00 PM

8550 Holloway Drive

8550 Holloway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8550 Holloway Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Prestigious highly desirable West Hollywood Condo in the heart of WEHO's upscale neighborhood between Sunset Plaza and Santa Monica Blvd. Completely Upgraded 1325 sq ft. 2+ bedrooms, 2 baths, master with en-suite double sink bathroom. Third room for office or den. In house washer/dryer with laundry area. Expansive living room opens to dining room with floor to ceiling windows to watch sun and moon rise. Enjoy panoramic city views with privacy from lush greenery and trees. Bright remodeled kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and built-in breakfast bar. Incredible amount of closets, cupboards, and storage. Gated secure parking with 2 spaces. Front-entry security system. 360-degree view rooftop for lounging, dining, sun tanning, and watching fireworks. Walking distance to the award-winning West Hollywood Elementary School, upscale restaurants and high-end shopping. Kid and pet friendly. Water included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8550 Holloway Drive have any available units?
8550 Holloway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 8550 Holloway Drive have?
Some of 8550 Holloway Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8550 Holloway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8550 Holloway Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8550 Holloway Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8550 Holloway Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8550 Holloway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8550 Holloway Drive does offer parking.
Does 8550 Holloway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8550 Holloway Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8550 Holloway Drive have a pool?
No, 8550 Holloway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8550 Holloway Drive have accessible units?
No, 8550 Holloway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8550 Holloway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8550 Holloway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8550 Holloway Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8550 Holloway Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
