8532 West Knoll Drive

Luxury Remodeled Home on West Knoll in the Heart of West Hollywood - Luxurious designer-remodeled 2bed, 2bath private home on prime W. Knoll Drive, just steps from Santa Monica and La Cienega. Located in the heart of the West Hollywood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, nightlife, groceries, and gyms. Piano black wood floors, vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, skylights, premium stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, caesarstone countertops and spacious chef's kitchen are just a few of the amenities found in this stunning property. Double-pane windows and large skylights provide excellent natural light. Gated driveway and beautifully landscaped yard are benefits you can't find in an apartment. Open floor plan with large living room and adjoining dining room is perfect for entertaining. Master bedroom opens onto the private rear patio deck, which gets sunshine year-round. Guest bedroom can be accessed via separate entrance. Bathrooms feature European vanities, luxury fixtures, and designer tile.



(RLNE5094201)