Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

851 N San Vicente Boulevard

851 North San Vicente Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

851 North San Vicente Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
elevator
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
The Desmond is located in the heart of West Hollywood. Walking score of 91! Walk to the Pacific Design Center, Cedar Sinai, Sunset Strip, fine restaurants, grocery stores, night life. Very peaceful and quiet. Top floor unit with elevator to the 3rd floor, vaulted ceiling with glass views of the Hollywood Hills and Downtown LA. Private balcony's from living room and upstairs master suite. Two ensuites, one up and one down. Washer/dryer and refrigerator, stove and microwave included. Double side by side subterranean parking with remote security gate. Carpeted and tile floors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 851 N San Vicente Boulevard have any available units?
851 N San Vicente Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 851 N San Vicente Boulevard have?
Some of 851 N San Vicente Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 851 N San Vicente Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
851 N San Vicente Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 851 N San Vicente Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 851 N San Vicente Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 851 N San Vicente Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 851 N San Vicente Boulevard offers parking.
Does 851 N San Vicente Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 851 N San Vicente Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 851 N San Vicente Boulevard have a pool?
No, 851 N San Vicente Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 851 N San Vicente Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 851 N San Vicente Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 851 N San Vicente Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 851 N San Vicente Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 851 N San Vicente Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 851 N San Vicente Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
