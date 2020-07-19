851 N San Vicente Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking elevator microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking

The Desmond is located in the heart of West Hollywood. Walking score of 91! Walk to the Pacific Design Center, Cedar Sinai, Sunset Strip, fine restaurants, grocery stores, night life. Very peaceful and quiet. Top floor unit with elevator to the 3rd floor, vaulted ceiling with glass views of the Hollywood Hills and Downtown LA. Private balcony's from living room and upstairs master suite. Two ensuites, one up and one down. Washer/dryer and refrigerator, stove and microwave included. Double side by side subterranean parking with remote security gate. Carpeted and tile floors.