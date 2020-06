Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated elevator furnished range

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

Sunset View Apartments is located in the most sought after location of West Hollywood and in the heart of Sunset Strip. The units feature a bright and spacious open floor plan, updated kitchen and bathrooms, hardwood floors throughout and beautiful city or tree lined views. Gated and secured entry as well as access to Sunset Blvd. Tastefully furnished but can be leased unfurnished as well. Location is unbeatable. Next to LA's most popular dining and shopping destinations. Easy to Show.