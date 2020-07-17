830 WESTBOURNE Drive

Amenities

Here is your chance to lease a rare townhouse in an amazing West Hollywood location! This gorgeous property truly feels like a Single Family Residence with only one other townhouse on the lot. Very private with no interior shared walls, gated driveway, attached 2 car garage, and spacious private backyard with a patio perfect for entertaining! Beautiful hardwood floors, high ceilings, granite kitchen countertops, abundant natural light, stainless steel appliances, central heat and air, prime West Hollywood neighborhood with a Walk Score of 90, large master bedroom suite, and much more. Be the next tenant of this special home!