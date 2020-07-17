All apartments in West Hollywood
830 WESTBOURNE Drive
Last updated February 20 2020 at 8:06 AM

830 WESTBOURNE Drive

830 Westbourne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

830 Westbourne Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Here is your chance to lease a rare townhouse in an amazing West Hollywood location! This gorgeous property truly feels like a Single Family Residence with only one other townhouse on the lot. Very private with no interior shared walls, gated driveway, attached 2 car garage, and spacious private backyard with a patio perfect for entertaining! Beautiful hardwood floors, high ceilings, granite kitchen countertops, abundant natural light, stainless steel appliances, central heat and air, prime West Hollywood neighborhood with a Walk Score of 90, large master bedroom suite, and much more. Be the next tenant of this special home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 830 WESTBOURNE Drive have any available units?
830 WESTBOURNE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 830 WESTBOURNE Drive have?
Some of 830 WESTBOURNE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 830 WESTBOURNE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
830 WESTBOURNE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 WESTBOURNE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 830 WESTBOURNE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 830 WESTBOURNE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 830 WESTBOURNE Drive offers parking.
Does 830 WESTBOURNE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 830 WESTBOURNE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 WESTBOURNE Drive have a pool?
No, 830 WESTBOURNE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 830 WESTBOURNE Drive have accessible units?
No, 830 WESTBOURNE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 830 WESTBOURNE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 830 WESTBOURNE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 830 WESTBOURNE Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 830 WESTBOURNE Drive has units with air conditioning.
