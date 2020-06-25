All apartments in West Hollywood
Find more places like 8265 Fountain Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
8265 Fountain Avenue
Last updated September 14 2019 at 7:13 AM

8265 Fountain Avenue

8265 Fountain Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Hollywood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8265 Fountain Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
internet access
Located blocks from Beverly Center, La Cienega and the famed Sunset Strip with world class dining, shopping and entertainment. Built in 2009 eco friendly luxury units with attention to detail & master craftsmanship. Unit located at rear of building enjoy a quiet and peaceful atmosphere. No common wall. There are windows at every side of the unit, flooded with natural light. Each bedroom is ensuite, with a bathroom that is designer appointed with tub & shower. Formal dining room and living room features bamboo wood floors, recessed lighting, and ample closets and storage throughout.Open floor plan. Kitchen equipped with Cesar stone counter, Viking stove/oven(6 burner cooktop), microwave and built in cabinet. Breakfast bar. with recessed lighting. Freshly painted interior. Double pane windows. Central heating and air condition. Balcony has the view of the mountain. Pre-wired for cable & high speed internet access. Under ground tandem 2 parking spaces. Total 7 units in the building. Including washer/dryer/refrigerator/dishwasher. Photo taken with staged furniture few years ago. Make an offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8265 Fountain Avenue have any available units?
8265 Fountain Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 8265 Fountain Avenue have?
Some of 8265 Fountain Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8265 Fountain Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8265 Fountain Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8265 Fountain Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8265 Fountain Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 8265 Fountain Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8265 Fountain Avenue offers parking.
Does 8265 Fountain Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8265 Fountain Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8265 Fountain Avenue have a pool?
No, 8265 Fountain Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8265 Fountain Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8265 Fountain Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8265 Fountain Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8265 Fountain Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 8265 Fountain Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8265 Fountain Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crescent at West Hollywood
1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Mediterranean Village West Hollywood
840 N. Larrabee St.
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Empire at Norton
8017 Norton Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Via at Sunset Plaza
1124 N Sherbourne Dr
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Avalon West Hollywood
7316 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
The Camden
1540 N Vine St
West Hollywood, CA 90028
Modera Hollywood
6775 Selma Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90028
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard
West Hollywood, CA 90069

Similar Pages

West Hollywood 1 BedroomsWest Hollywood 2 Bedrooms
West Hollywood Apartments with ParkingWest Hollywood Pet Friendly Places
West Hollywood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA
Palmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts