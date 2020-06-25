8265 Fountain Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking internet access

Located blocks from Beverly Center, La Cienega and the famed Sunset Strip with world class dining, shopping and entertainment. Built in 2009 eco friendly luxury units with attention to detail & master craftsmanship. Unit located at rear of building enjoy a quiet and peaceful atmosphere. No common wall. There are windows at every side of the unit, flooded with natural light. Each bedroom is ensuite, with a bathroom that is designer appointed with tub & shower. Formal dining room and living room features bamboo wood floors, recessed lighting, and ample closets and storage throughout.Open floor plan. Kitchen equipped with Cesar stone counter, Viking stove/oven(6 burner cooktop), microwave and built in cabinet. Breakfast bar. with recessed lighting. Freshly painted interior. Double pane windows. Central heating and air condition. Balcony has the view of the mountain. Pre-wired for cable & high speed internet access. Under ground tandem 2 parking spaces. Total 7 units in the building. Including washer/dryer/refrigerator/dishwasher. Photo taken with staged furniture few years ago. Make an offer.