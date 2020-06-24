8250 FOUNTAIN Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

The Four Gables, a boutique apartment building designed in1927 by Leland A. Bryant, is a 16- unit apartment building in the French Chateau style. The two-story townhome is totally upgraded with high quality materials and a look of the modern times including luxury fixtures/appliances in a stunning kitchen with SS appliances. The unit includes high ceilings with decorative beams, built-ins, hardwood floors, gothic arches, and original tiling. The unit features portable AC and a large living room and turret. One gated parking spot is included. The structure exhibits both gothic and Tudor elements or "Tudorbethan." Over the years, it was home to many involved in the entertainment industry. Architecturally, the building is Chateauesque in style. This imagery is conveyed using several Medieval-derived elements: a small corner tower, or tourelle, located at the northeast corner of the building; gabled dormers that pierce the roofline; and masonry chimneys, a 3-story iconic French chateau.