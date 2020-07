Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

No expense has been spared following the extensive, high-end renovation of this stunning two bedroom penthouse at the Norton Villas. Be the first to live in this beautifully presented top-floor corner property with its luxurious new design; featuring sweeping, unobstructed views of the Hollywood Hills on one side, and panoramic views of Downtown Los Angeles on the other.