Last updated July 29 2019 at 7:12 PM

8017 West NORTON Avenue

8017 Norton Ave · No Longer Available
Location

8017 Norton Ave, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
key fob access
new construction
pet friendly
Empire at Norton is where luxury and inspiration meet. Starting at $6,200 Empire at Norton is offering only two remaining 2-bedroom options. Unit 407 is a corner unit with beautiful eastern exposures. It features a modern kitchen that flows into an open concept dining and living space. The spacious bedrooms and spa-like bathrooms offer room to relax. With a large private terrace the unit invites the outside in, creating countless living and entertaining possibilities. Details matter. 10 Ft ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, marbled quartz countertops, designer cabinetry, Samsung appliances, ample storage, Nest thermostat, smart keyless entry system, in-unit washer/dryer, just to name a few. Tucked away in an idyllic West Hollywood neighborhood, iconic night life, fantastic shopping, and celebrated foodie havens are within easy reach. Amenities include: fitness room, business lounge, pet-walk/wash, and a rooftop with a plunge pool, outdoor kitchen, alfresco dining + a cabana TV lounge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 59 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8017 West NORTON Avenue have any available units?
8017 West NORTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 8017 West NORTON Avenue have?
Some of 8017 West NORTON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8017 West NORTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8017 West NORTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8017 West NORTON Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8017 West NORTON Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8017 West NORTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8017 West NORTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 8017 West NORTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8017 West NORTON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8017 West NORTON Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8017 West NORTON Avenue has a pool.
Does 8017 West NORTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8017 West NORTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8017 West NORTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8017 West NORTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 8017 West NORTON Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8017 West NORTON Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
