Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
7732 Norton Avenue
Last updated July 29 2019 at 8:57 AM

7732 Norton Avenue

7732 Norton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7732 Norton Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
N3 Naughty & Nice WeHo 1bd/1ba-Great for Work & Play

This unit is currently on an internationally known site. For more details and reviews, please contact me directly. You can, of course, book directly through the international site, however, I cannot alter their booking fees and strongly suggest you book directly from here to insure that no additional fees are added to the total price.

This whimsical 1 bedroom/1 bath is perfect for play or work. Although the living area and kitchen are modernly decorated, the bedroom takes you back to a more romantic, sensual era when couples had more time to linger for play. Even if youre by yourself, though, youll appreciate the fully equipped kitchen, A/C in each room and electric fireplace. Of course, it also comes with free Wi-Fi, two TVs and a mobile laptop cart so you may work in comfort anywhere in the flat.

THE SPACE

The living area is an open, loft-like area with the kitchen and living area separated by a new, beautiful, granite counter that is generously sized and perfect for dining or spreading out work.
The kitchen includes everything you need to create a gourmet meal or your morning smoothie. Finished dining? The usb/multi outlet charging station and the sheer size of the counter, makes it a perfect area to charge all your devices and lay out all your paperwork.
The living area has an a/c as well as an electric fireplace to create ambiance and/or heat during our occasional chilly nights. The couch and the loveseat are over-sized to ensure your maximum comfort and in the bedroom closet youll find a mobile laptop stand that can be wheeled up to the couch, so you can work and watch TV simultaneously. Speaking of the TV, its also oversized at 55 and is an Amazon Smart TV connected to a Spectrum cable box. Ready to play with Alexa?
The bath was just renovated with virtually brand new everything including a full-sized tub/shower with a magnetic hand-held showerhead. Forgot anything? No problem, our starter amenities basket includes everything from toothbrushes to a sewing kit. Youll also find two bathrobes just in case you find a new friend if you came alone:)
Now to my favorite room-the bedroom. Beautifully draped with mirrored closet doors extending the entire length of the wall to make it easier to admire yourself or significant other at play. The plush chair and bed frame were chosen to maximize your options. After all that fun, youll appreciate the additional A/C in the bedroom and the 43-inch streaming Amazon Fire TV to finish winding down from all your efforts.
When youre ready to wander out, youll find a Whole Foods a few blocks away and even a liquor store at the corner. The location is an inexpensive Uber ride to the many great clubs and restaurants in West Hollywood. Should you want to venture further, there is a Sixt rental car within a few blocks, which is perfect if you only need a car for a day trip. For those coming with a rental car, please note, that there is no on-site parking. The flat comes with a free neighborhood parking permit.

Ill contact you prior to your arrival to organize your check-in. Once here, I or a friend will meet you at the apartment, show you how to operate everything and be available throughout your stay should you have any problems or need anything.

OTHER THINGS TO NOTE

Please note that this is a second-floor apartment; there is one flight of steps leading to the apt which my not be suitable for anyone with bad knees.

The apt does not come with a dedicated parking spot on-site, the entire neighborhood is permit-only after 7 pm which makes finding parking very easy.

The washer and dryer are on the ground floor of the building. They require quarters to operate.

Also, please, remember that the apartment is in a building typical of 1970s LA and the plumbing and electricity must be treated gently due to its age and Californias current drought laws that require that only low-flow plumbing be installed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7732 Norton Avenue have any available units?
7732 Norton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 7732 Norton Avenue have?
Some of 7732 Norton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7732 Norton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7732 Norton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7732 Norton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7732 Norton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 7732 Norton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7732 Norton Avenue offers parking.
Does 7732 Norton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7732 Norton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7732 Norton Avenue have a pool?
No, 7732 Norton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7732 Norton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7732 Norton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7732 Norton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7732 Norton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7732 Norton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7732 Norton Avenue has units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

