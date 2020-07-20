7732 Norton Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters parking recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

N3 Naughty & Nice WeHo 1bd/1ba-Great for Work & Play



This unit is currently on an internationally known site. For more details and reviews, please contact me directly. You can, of course, book directly through the international site, however, I cannot alter their booking fees and strongly suggest you book directly from here to insure that no additional fees are added to the total price.



This whimsical 1 bedroom/1 bath is perfect for play or work. Although the living area and kitchen are modernly decorated, the bedroom takes you back to a more romantic, sensual era when couples had more time to linger for play. Even if youre by yourself, though, youll appreciate the fully equipped kitchen, A/C in each room and electric fireplace. Of course, it also comes with free Wi-Fi, two TVs and a mobile laptop cart so you may work in comfort anywhere in the flat.



THE SPACE



The living area is an open, loft-like area with the kitchen and living area separated by a new, beautiful, granite counter that is generously sized and perfect for dining or spreading out work.

The kitchen includes everything you need to create a gourmet meal or your morning smoothie. Finished dining? The usb/multi outlet charging station and the sheer size of the counter, makes it a perfect area to charge all your devices and lay out all your paperwork.

The living area has an a/c as well as an electric fireplace to create ambiance and/or heat during our occasional chilly nights. The couch and the loveseat are over-sized to ensure your maximum comfort and in the bedroom closet youll find a mobile laptop stand that can be wheeled up to the couch, so you can work and watch TV simultaneously. Speaking of the TV, its also oversized at 55 and is an Amazon Smart TV connected to a Spectrum cable box. Ready to play with Alexa?

The bath was just renovated with virtually brand new everything including a full-sized tub/shower with a magnetic hand-held showerhead. Forgot anything? No problem, our starter amenities basket includes everything from toothbrushes to a sewing kit. Youll also find two bathrobes just in case you find a new friend if you came alone:)

Now to my favorite room-the bedroom. Beautifully draped with mirrored closet doors extending the entire length of the wall to make it easier to admire yourself or significant other at play. The plush chair and bed frame were chosen to maximize your options. After all that fun, youll appreciate the additional A/C in the bedroom and the 43-inch streaming Amazon Fire TV to finish winding down from all your efforts.

When youre ready to wander out, youll find a Whole Foods a few blocks away and even a liquor store at the corner. The location is an inexpensive Uber ride to the many great clubs and restaurants in West Hollywood. Should you want to venture further, there is a Sixt rental car within a few blocks, which is perfect if you only need a car for a day trip. For those coming with a rental car, please note, that there is no on-site parking. The flat comes with a free neighborhood parking permit.



Ill contact you prior to your arrival to organize your check-in. Once here, I or a friend will meet you at the apartment, show you how to operate everything and be available throughout your stay should you have any problems or need anything.



OTHER THINGS TO NOTE



Please note that this is a second-floor apartment; there is one flight of steps leading to the apt which my not be suitable for anyone with bad knees.



The apt does not come with a dedicated parking spot on-site, the entire neighborhood is permit-only after 7 pm which makes finding parking very easy.



The washer and dryer are on the ground floor of the building. They require quarters to operate.



Also, please, remember that the apartment is in a building typical of 1970s LA and the plumbing and electricity must be treated gently due to its age and Californias current drought laws that require that only low-flow plumbing be installed.